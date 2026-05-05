Elon Musk agrees to pay $1.5 million to settle SEC case over Twitter stake

By Nicola M White

Elon Musk agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that he cheated Twitter shareholders in 2022 by failing to properly disclose his growing stake in the social media company.

An Elon Musk revocable trust would pay the penalty to end the SEC’s lawsuit under the plan, which is still subject to court approval. Musk didn’t admit to the regulator’s allegations, according to a filing on Monday.

It’s a much smaller penalty than what Musk’s attorney said the SEC initially sought. The agency in December 2024 asked Musk to pay more than $200 million to settle, according to a letter his lawyers sent to the agency and reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The SEC originally sought a civil penalty and a return of illegal profits, plus interest. The deal announced Monday represents only a civil penalty.

At the time of the January 2025 lawsuit, Musk was a key Trump ally who had donated hundreds of millions of dollars to help him get elected. Once Trump took office, Musk oversaw a massive restructuring of the federal government before having a public falling out with the president.

The case was also fraught within the agency. Commissioner Mark Uyeda, a Republican who later would serve as the SEC’s acting chairman, took the unusual step of asking enforcement staff members to declare the case wasn’t motivated by politics, Bloomberg News reported in February 2025.

The agency said the billionaire taking a huge position in the company would have sent the stock price soaring if the public knew, and that investors who sold their shares missed out on big gains. Musk also stockpiled shares at an unfair discount behind the scenes, according to the lawsuit.

Once he properly disclosed his purchase, Twitter shares surged 27%, the lawsuit said.

The SEC first started probing Musk’s Twitter purchases in 2022. In September 2024, Musk stood up SEC attorneys who flew to Los Angeles for his deposition in the case, choosing to attend a rocket launch for his SpaceX company instead. Musk offered a few thousand dollars to cover the government lawyers’ travel expenses. The agency baulked.

When the SEC filed its lawsuit, Musk’s attorney accused the agency of waging a multi-year “campaign of harassment” against the billionaire. He said at the time that the type of allegations against Musk would normally only carry a nominal penalty.

Musk sought to dismiss the SEC’s case in August, calling it “a waste of this court’s time and taxpayer resources.” The SEC responded by urging the judge to find Musk liable without a trial and said there is “absolutely no dispute” that the billionaire missed the deadline.

Musk still faces a class-action investor suit over the same missed disclosure deadline.