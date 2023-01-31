JUST IN
Business Standard

Instagram expands short-post feature 'Notes' for users in Europe, Japan

Social media platform Instagram has expanded its 'Notes' feature, a way for users to share their thoughts, to Europe and Japan

Instagram | Social Media | Europe

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Instagram has not yet introduced the external prototype of candid features, reports say.

Social media platform Instagram has expanded its 'Notes' feature, a way for users to share their thoughts, to Europe and Japan.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, made the announcement on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, stating that "Notes are now available in Europe and Japan."

In a video, Mosseri addressed that many users "complained about not having access yet to the feature."

"Sometimes when we launch a new feature, we launch it only to a small percentage of people, or just to a specific country," he explained.

"And sometimes, in the case of Notes, we launch something everywhere we can but have to hold back in a few countries if there's more work to do."

Mosseri also mentioned that the feature "has done really well" in Asia, North America and Latin America and "specifically with teens."

The Notes feature was introduced last month. Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 12:23 IST

