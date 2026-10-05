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Home / World News / FBI Director Kash Patel gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

FBI Director Kash Patel gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

Wilkins, 27, posted a black-and-white photo of herself standing with Patel, 46, flashing her hand in front of them to show off her ring

FBI Director Kash Patel gets engaged to his country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

FBI Director Kash Patel gets engaged to his country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins | Image: X@AlexisWilkins

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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FBI Director Kash Patel is engaged to his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, the pair announced in a post to X on Sunday evening.

Wilkins, 27, posted a black-and-white photo of herself standing with Patel, 46, flashing her hand in front of them to show off her ring with the caption, "Went and got the law involved." The two have been dating since before Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025, when she attended his swearing in.

The country singer and political commentator released her debut album in 2023. Wilkins has been affiliated with conservative groups and writes on her website that she "honors country tradition while adding relevance and current commentary." Patel, who reposted Wilkin's photo, has faced criticism for traveling on government aircraft on trips that have no known or apparent law enforcement purpose, including using an FBI jet to fly to State College, Pennsylvania, for a pro wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem. Photos posted to social media by Wilkins afterward showed the couple smiling while she held an oversized golden championship belt.

 

Wilkins also made headlines as a performer at President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250, as other artists pulled out of the event after finding out it was not a non-partisan celebration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 9:18 AM IST