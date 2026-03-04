Fire erupts near US Consulate in Dubai after drone strike, none injured

Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.

Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained.

Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.

According to a source in the region cited by CNN, the consulate grounds were hit by what is believed to be an Iranian drone.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office wrote, "The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security."

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai. He said all personnel were accounted for after the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the West Asia, with air defence systems across the Gulf region on high alert. The development also had implications for global energy markets, with Brent crude futures trading at around USD 81.80 per barrel at the time of writing, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

In a separate post, the Dubai Media Office said, "Authorities in Dubai confirm that sounds heard in various areas across the city were the result of air defence interception operations. The relevant Dubai teams continue to closely monitor the situation and are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety. The public is advised to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates."

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said it has intercepted the overwhelming majority of missiles and drones targeting its territory since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in the region. On Tuesday, the Ministry reported that 812 Iranian drones had been identified, "of which 755 were intercepted, while 57 fell within the country," CNN reported.

The conflict in the West Asia has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia, thousands of citizens have found themselves caught in a massive aviation standstill. The situation remains fluid as major hubs like Hamad International (Doha) and Dubai International (DXB) operate under severe restrictions.

As of March 3, the closure of airspaces over Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia has left an estimated 8,000 passengers stranded in Qatar alone, with tens of thousands more affected across the Gulf.