West Asia crisis: X suspends revenue sharing for undisclosed AI war videos

Social media platform X has overhauled its creator revenue sharing programme, introducing strict penalties for users who post artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content related to armed conflicts without proper disclosure. The move comes amid the ongoing West Asia crisis following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered a flood of misleading and fake AI-generated images and videos across social media platforms. The Elon Musk-owned company said the changes are aimed at protecting the authenticity of information during wartime.

Under the revised policy, creators who share AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without proper disclosure will face a 90-day suspension from the revenue-sharing programme. Repeat offenders risk permanent removal from the programme.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, in a post, said the platform is revising its policies to prevent manipulation of the revenue-sharing programme.

“Today we are revising our Creator Revenue Sharing policies to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline and prevent manipulation of the programme,” Bier wrote in a post. He added that during times of war, it is critical for users to have access to authentic information on the ground.

How will X detect violations?

Enforcement will rely on multiple mechanisms. Violations will be flagged through Community Notes, the platform's crowd-sourced fact-checking system or detected via metadata and other signals embedded in content produced by generative AI tools. Addressing concerns about users unknowingly sharing AI-generated clips, Bier clarified that creators must manually add a "Made with AI" label by selecting "Add Content Disclosures" from the post menu, regardless of whether the AI origin was known.

Bier added that X will continue refining its policies and products "to ensure X can be trusted during these critical moments."