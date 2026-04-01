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'Firm guarantees' against future strikes required to end war: Iranian Prez

He emphasised that Iran has "never sought tension or war at any stage," but remains committed to defending its sovereignty

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed Tehran's readiness to conclude the current hostilities against what he termed "US-Israeli aggression," provided the Islamic Republic receives "firm guarantees" against future domestic strikes, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

During a telephonic discussion on Tuesday with European Council President Antonio Costa, Pezeshkian maintained that the primary resolution for "normalising the situation" necessitated an immediate cessation of attacks by the opposing forces.

He emphasised that Iran has "never sought tension or war at any stage," but remains committed to defending its sovereignty.

Outlining the requirements for a ceasefire, the Iranian leader stated that the nation possesses the "necessary resolve to end this war if the required conditions are met," specifically highlighting the need for "necessary guarantees to prevent a recurrence of aggression."

 

Addressing the regional dynamics of the conflict, Pezeshkian noted that while Iran respects its neighbours' sovereignty, it felt compelled to target US military installations within those borders.

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According to Press TV, he argued that these "nations have not fulfilled their international responsibility to prevent the use of their territory for attacks against Iran."

The President further directed criticism towards the European Union for failing to denounce the ongoing military actions.

He characterised the offensive as a "flagrant violation of the rule of law" and a direct "assault on all the principles and rules" traditionally upheld by the EU.

Urging a shift in European diplomacy, Pezeshkian suggested that "instead of adopting a destructive approach against Iran," the bloc should align its "policies and stances based on international law."

Press TV reported his call for a move towards "constructive and professional interaction" rather than continued confrontation.

In response, Antonio Costa reportedly assured that EU member states "never supported the aggression against Iran," viewing such actions as a breach of "international laws and regulations."

He stressed the urgency of de-escalating regional tensions to mitigate further "negative political and economic repercussions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

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