Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fitch cuts Israel's rating to A+ as Gaza war seen lasting into 2025

The action reflects the impact of the continuation of the war in Gaza, heightened geopolitical risks and military operations on multiple fronts, analysts wrote

War, Israel-Gaza war

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Zijia Song and Galit Altstein


Israel’s sovereign debt was cut by one notch by Fitch Ratings, which kept a negative outlook on the credit as continued military conflict weighs on the country’s public finances.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The ratings firm lowered the country’s score to A from A+, citing “continued war” and geopolitical risk as drivers, according to a statement Monday.

The action “reflects the impact of the continuation of the war in Gaza, heightened geopolitical risks and military operations on multiple fronts,” analysts including Cedric Julien Berry and Jose Mantero wrote. “In our view, the conflict in Gaza could last well into 2025 and there are risks of it broadening to other fronts.”

Human losses, significant additional military spending, destruction of infrastructure and sustained damage to economic activity and investment could all lead to a deterioration in credit metrics, Fitch said. It also added tensions in the region “remain high."

Chart

More From This Section

Trump blames assassination bid on 'lack of coordination' in Musk interview

Collapsing land sales in Hong Kong threatens city's funding model

White House denies allegations of US involvement in Bangladesh crisis

Spiraling electricity bills overtake rent costs for some people in Pakistan

Ukraine's incursion into Russia embarrasses Putin; how will it affect war?

Fitch projects the nation’s budget deficit could reach 7.8 per cent of gross domestic product this year from 4.1 per cent in 2023, and expects debt to remain above to 70 per cent of GDP in the medium term. The median for A rating peers is 55 per cent for 2025, Fitch said. 

Moody’s Ratings gave Israel it’s first-ever sovereign downgrade in February, cutting its credit rating by one notch to A2 with a negative outlook. 

“The downgrade following the war and the geopolitical risks it creates is natural,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement following the decision. “We will pass a responsible (2025) budget that will continue to support all the needs of the war, while maintaining fiscal frameworks and promoting growth engines.”

Israel reported last week its 12-month trailing deficit widened to 8.1 per cent of GDP in July, from 7.7 per cent at the end of the previous month.

“It is necessary to act as soon as possible to formulate a responsible state budget for 2025 based on a process of rebuilding the fiscal reserves through a gradual decrease in the ratio of debt to GDP,” Yali Rothenberg, General Accountant at Israel’s Finance Ministry, said in response to the downgrade.

Also Read

US beefs up posture in Mideast, warns of an Iran-backed attack on Israel

News updates: Intermittent rainfall in Delhi causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Anti-terror tech group flags Hamas content on Musk's X, raises concerns

Israel bolsters infrastructure defense amid Iranian attack risks

Israel broadens its evacuation orders after deadly strike on Gaza shelter

Topics : Israel-Palestine Gaza israel Fitch Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon