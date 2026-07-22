Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / France approves social media ban for under-15s: Key details explained

France approves social media ban for under-15s: Key details explained

The phased law bars new accounts from September, removes existing ones from January 2027, and signals a wider European push to tighten children's access to social media

Karnataka social media ban, children under 16, Siddaramaiah budget, Andhra Pradesh social media rules, DPDP Act, digital addiction, age-based regulation India

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France on Tuesday became the first European Union (EU) country to approve a law banning social media access for children under 15, marking another major step in the global push to tighten online protections for minors.
 
The new law, approved by the French Senate on Tuesday, received overwhelming support in the National Assembly where it passed by 279 votes to 81, according to The Guardian.
 
Last year, Australia became the first country to ban social media access for people under 16. The British government announced similar restrictions last month, which are expected to come into effect from next year. With France setting the precedent, several other European countries are weighing similar restrictions.
 
 
French President Emmanuel Macron posted the announcement on his X, thanking lawmakers for passing the bill.
 

When does the ban come into effect?

 
The ban will not be immediate. The law will be rolled out in phases. From September 1, children under 15 will no longer be able to create new social media accounts. Platforms will then have a four-month transition period to verify users' ages and remove existing under-15 accounts, with the ban on those accounts taking effect from January 2027.

Also Read

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index explained: What is it and which firms are included?

investment, stake sale

What are non-convertible debentures and why do companies use them?

manufacturing auto

India's manufacturing set to nearly triple by 2035, says Morgan Stanley

NABARD rural survey, rural income India, rural inflation, informal credit India, rural economy India

Rural income gains hit two-year low, informal borrowing rises: Nabard

US visa, H4, H1B

US August Visa Bulletin: No EB-2 relief, fresh EB-1 warning for Indians

 
Ahead of the vote, Digital Minister Anne Le Hénanff said the timeline was realistic because age-verification tools already exist, while more are being developed, adding that it was on platforms to enforce the rules.
 
The legislation, backed by Macron, aims to protect children from cyberbullying, addictive online behaviour and harmful content.
 

Social media today, mobile phones next?

 
While the law primarily bans access to platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, it also paves the way for mobile phone use in schools. The French government aims to roll out the social media ban by September, to allow schools to restrict mobile phone use by the start of the new academic year, according to Reuters.
 
The law follows growing concern over the impact of social media on teenagers. According to The Guardian, France's public health watchdog had last year warned that TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram posed risks to adolescents, particularly girls, but said declining mental health could not be attributed to social media alone.
 
Online encyclopaedias and educational platforms are exempt from the ban, while the law does not prescribe penalties for children or their parents.
 
The move also reflects a broader shift across Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier called for tougher curbs on children's use of social media. Separately, an EU expert panel recommended banning under-13s from such platforms until tech companies can demonstrate that their services are safe for younger users.

More From This Section

Pickaxe mountain, Iran

What is Iran's Pickaxe Mountain and why has Trump threatened to attack it?

Iran war, Tehran, Iran

US identifies 3rd service member believed to be killed in Iranian attack

pakistan Flag

Pakistan seeks $10 billion in US backstop facility to boost reserves

Ukraine flag

Ukraine's new military chief forged his reputation fighting Russia in 2014

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

US advocacy group backs Sonam Wangchuk with protests in New York, San Jose

Topics : Social media apps France Internet giants BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashCube Highways Trust InvIT IPO DetailsQ1 Results TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Bandhan Bank Share CrashDelhi Metro UpdatesUpcoming Q1 ResultsSemicon India 1.0 vs 2.0