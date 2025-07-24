Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Gaza faces worst hunger crisis yet as truce talks stall over aid access

Gaza faces worst hunger crisis yet as truce talks stall over aid access

The crisis is spiraling as Israel and Hamas mull a truce and comes two weeks after the European Union announced an agreement with Israel to increase the flow of food to Gaza

Gaza protest

Israel says it must continue the war until the remaining 50 captives — roughly 20 of who Israel believes are alive. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scores of aid groups say the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worse than ever and that starvation is spreading, with Israel blaming the situation on Hamas.
 
The crisis is spiraling as Israel and Hamas mull a truce and comes two weeks after the European Union announced an agreement with Israel to increase the flow of food to Gaza.
 
A major dispute in the ceasefire negotiations, officials from both sides say, is over a Hamas demand for the restoration of a United Nations-administered relief network that Israel sidelined, arguing the Palestinian militant group was stealing food and medicine.
 
World anger toward Israel’s government is growing amid increasing reports of emaciated babies, children crammed into soup queues and men tussling over bags of flour. Foreign doctors volunteering in Gaza say they too are going hungry. International news agencies are withdrawing staff for fear of famine.
 
 
“There is no real change on the ground,” Médecins Sans Frontières said in a statement, referring to the July 10 accord between Israel and the EU. MSF and many other humanitarian groups accused Israel of failing to make good on the arrangement.

Also Read

Response of ceasefire proposal handed to mediators with new demands: Hamas

Response of ceasefire proposal handed to mediators with new demands: Hamas

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish

India calls for ceasefire in Gaza, says pauses not enough to ease crisis

Gaza strip, Palestinians, refugee

Aid groups warn of starvation in Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 29: Officials

Columbia University, US colleges, Student protest against Gaza war, Israel Hamas war

Columbia univ suspends, expels students over pro-Palestinian protests

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Deir al-Balah, raising alarm over hostages

 
“Every day without a sustained flow means more people dying of preventable illnesses,” MSF said. “Children starve while waiting for promises that never arrive.”
 
The World Health Organization added its voice to the alarm.
 
“The 2.1 million people trapped in the war zone that is Gaza are facing yet another killer on top of bombs and bullets: starvation,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. “We are now witnessing a deadly surge in malnutrition-related deaths.”
 
These accusations are a “coordinated, scripted campaign,” according to Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon. 
 
Iran-backed Hamas, which is on terrorism blacklists in much of the West, called on Wednesday for global protests against Israel “until the siege is broken and the famine ends.” Thirty-three Palestinians have died of malnutrition over the last 48 hours, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
 
More than 59,000 people have been killed since the war started in October 2023, according to the ministry. Hamas triggered the conflict with an attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 250 taken hostage. Israel has lost more than 400 troops in Gaza combat. 
 
Israel says it must continue the war until the remaining 50 captives — roughly 20 of who Israel believes are alive — are freed. It’s negotiating a 60-day truce with Hamas that would lead to the return of 10 living and and around 18 deceased hostages. During the ceasefire, the sides would continue talks to end the war permanently and release the last captives.

Aid dispute

Like other Israeli officials, Danon said what problems do exist in Gaza are due to distribution shortfalls within Palestinian-controlled areas.
 
“It’s really easy for the UN to blame Israel for everything,” Danon told Israel’s Kan radio. “They don’t talk about the drivers who flee and aren’t willing to go to all kind of places. They don’t talk about the pillaging by Hamas.” 
 
Israel blocked aid supplies for Gaza in early March, shortly before a ceasefire that started in January broke down. It said that was necessary to put more pressure on Hamas to surrender.
 
In May, Israel allowed aid to enter Gaza again via a new US-backed entity called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Designed to stop Hamas from getting aid, GHF has been dogged by controversy and chaos, with hundreds of Palestinians being shot near distribution sites. The UN and other groups say GHF has politicized the supply of aid and is giving out nowhere near enough to meet the needs of Gazans.
 
GHF and Israel dispute reports that Palestinians killed or hurt near aid sites have been hit by their fire, instead blaming Hamas.
 
On Monday, 26 countries including the UK, Italy, Japan and Switzerland put out a joint statement calling on Israel to end the war immediately.
 
“The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths,” they said. “The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity. We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food.”

More From This Section

Hulk Hogan

WWE icon Hulk Hogan passes away at 71 after cardiac arrest in Florida

china european union, china EU,

Europe, China agree to take action on climate change during Beijing summit

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants Musk's firms to thrive in US, says he won't pull subsidies

Thailand Cambodia military tension

Thai, Cambodian forces clash as border dispute leaves at least 11 dead

millionaire, wealth, rich

Wealthy investors bet on Dubai, Abu Dhabi despite regional risks

Topics : Gaza Hamas israel European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon