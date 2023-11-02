Global travel, tourism industry to achieve $15 trn mark in 10 yrs: WTTC

The travel and tourism sector has marked a robust bounce back to the pre-pandemic levels would generate USD 10 trillion by the end of 2023, and become a USD 15 trillion economy in the next 10 years, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) said here.

Speaking at the opening press conference of its 23rd Global Summit, WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said the latest data highlights that the sector, which was badly hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now recovering faster than anticipated.

We are in 2023 and I am delighted to say that we have recovered, and by the end of this year, the industry will be worth nearly USD 10 trillion. Despite China's full recovery potential yet to be realised, the sector's performance is exceeding expectations. But, we are practically there, Simpson said as the Summit commenced on Wednesday.

In the next 10 years, the industry will go way ahead of the USD 10 trillion mark. This sector will be worth nearly USD 15 trillion, Simpson said.

Though China is one of the biggest travel and tourism economies, the country is still going through opening processes and making sure people can travel and get visas, she added.

Citing the latest WTTC data, she said despite geo-political and economic turmoil in 2023, the sector has demonstrated a fast recovery against our initial expectations. Our previous prediction in March has now been exceeded by the sector's performance.

Every single region, such as Europe, Africa, and the Middle East is growing faster than what we have originally predicted. Our sector has shown true resilience and grit in re-opening and returning post the pandemic, she said.

Expressing the sector's commitment to save the environment, Simpson said the travel and tourism industry is also focussing on sustainability.

According to WTTC 2019 data, travel and tourism was responsible for 8.1 per cent of the Greenhouse gas emission globally. As our sector continues to grow, we are becoming more efficient with our energy use. While travel and tourism is growing, the impact on the environment is not growing at the same rate, said Simpson, who was accompanied by WTTC Chair, Arnold Donald.

Highlighting the importance of the sector in creating new employment opportunities, Donald said one out of five new jobs being created today across the world is from the travel and tourism sector.

Officials said the three-day-long Summit is being attended by nearly 1,000 delegates from across the world, including government representatives of 45 countries.