Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

House Republicans announce bill that provides more military aid to Israel

Johnson said that Senate leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation

US flag, US, united states

The House has already approved a nearly $14.5 billion military aid package in November for Israel that the Senate declined to take up | : pexels

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

House Republicans will move forward with a $17.6 billion package next week that provides military aid to Israel and replenish US weapons, but leaves out more help for Ukraine, underscoring the challenges facing supporters of a comprehensive national security package that would also include billions of dollars for immigration enforcement.
The move gives Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans the chance to show support for Israel even though there is little chance the Senate will go along. Meanwhile, text of a broader Senate compromise is expected to be released this weekend and a key test vote on that package will be held during the week.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Johnson said that Senate leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation.
As I have said consistently for the past three months, the House will have to work its will on these issues and our priorities will need to be addressed, Johnson said in a letter to colleagues.
The House has already approved a nearly $14.5 billion military aid package in November for Israel that the Senate declined to take up. Republicans also insisted it be paid for with cuts elsewhere. The bill targeted the Internal Revenue Service for cuts, though the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said doing so would end up costing the federal government a net $12.5 billion because of lost revenue from tax collections.
The tactic of including IRS cuts also turned it into a more partisan, 226-196 vote. Johnson said in his letter to colleagues that removing the offsets should allow for swift passage of the Israel aid.
During debate in the House and in numerous subsequent statements, Democrats made clear that their primary objection to the original House bill was with its offsets, Johnson said. The Senate will no longer have excuses, however misguided, against swift passage of this critical support for our ally.
Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., released the text of the military assistance bill for Israel. It would provide $4 billion to replenish missile defense systems and $1.2 billion to counter short-range rockets and mortar threats. There's also funding for the procurement of advanced weapons system and to enhance the production of artillery and other munitions.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Fiji's Dy PM Prasad on week-long visit to India, includes trip to Ayodhya

Hamas war: IDF carries out airstrike on Hezbollah site in Southern Lebanon

US, Britain begin new strikes on Houthis in retaliation to previous attacks

Biden wins South Carolina's Democratic primary, gears up for reelection bid

19 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of central Chile

To ensure the support does not compromise US readiness, it includes $4.4 billion to replenish US stocks of weapons provided to Israel. There's also $3.3 billion for current US military operations in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Republicans israel US Military Aid Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon