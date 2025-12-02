Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tesla's China-made EV sales rise nearly 10% in Nov amid fierce competition

Tesla's China-made EV sales rise nearly 10% in Nov amid fierce competition

Tesla's main business has been under pressure, notably from Chinese rivals, while Elon Musk shifts his focus to self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robotics

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose 9.9% in November from a year earlier, as the U.S. automaker grapples with intense competition in China and Europe. 
Sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at Tesla's Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, were up 41.0% from October, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday. 
The sales jump came as the EV specialist introduced a longer-range rear-wheel-drive variant of its best-selling Model Y in China last month, following the earlier launches of a longer-range Model 3 version and the six-seat Model Y L in the market. 
 
The annual rise in November was the steepest in 14 months. 
Tesla's main business has been under pressure, notably from Chinese rivals, while Elon Musk shifts his focus to self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robotics. 

Also Read

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

Passenger Vehicles, GST, Auto industry, Car sales

Domestic PV wholesales rose 21% in November, fuelled by GST cuts

Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki

May have to discontinue small cars if CAFE targets unjust: Marutipremium

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai sales rise 9% to 66,840 units in November on strong demand

Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency, CAFE

CAFE weight relief will hit EV momentum in India: M&M, Tata Motorspremium

EV newcomer Xiaomi has swiftly emerged as a Tesla challenger in China with the SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV, having exceeded its sales target of 350,000 vehicles for this year. 
Tesla's biggest Chinese rival BYD saw overseas shipments soar to a record high of over 130,000 vehicles last month. It has continued to outsell Tesla in Europe in recent months.
 
Locked in an intensifying battle in the domestic budget segment with rivals Geely and Leapmotor and others who kept hitting new sales records, BYD reported a drop in global sales for a third straight month in November.

More From This Section

Pakistan, Pakistan flag

Pakistan passes Bill to protect minorities, set up rights commission

US tariffs, Trump tariffs

Tariffs, AI boom could test global growth's resilience, OECD says

industrial robots

Nvidia, Japan's Fanuc team up for major 'physical AI' leap in robotics

nuclear weapon

US, Russia threats to resume nuclear tests raise global security fears

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Topics : Auto industry Tesla Motors chinese companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Manipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon