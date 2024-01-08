India a great friend since 1971, says Sheikh Hasina after election win

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , on Monday, attacked the country's Opposition in a veiled reference, a day after her re-election and the victory of her Awami League party for the fourth straight term in the general elections.

Addressing a press conference at her residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka, Hasina said, "Those with ties to terrorist organisations or engaged in illegal activities, fearing elections and refraining from contesting, contributed to the victory of the people."

Notably, the country's main Opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies had called for a boycott of the elections and did not contest it, leading to a lower voter turnout of around 40 per cent. The boycott call followed amid accusations against the Hasina government of rigging the election, assaulting the Opposition party workers, widespread arrests of Opposition leaders and severe human rights violations. Meanwhile, Hasina's Awami League won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament in the elections held on Sunday.

India next-door neighbour

Hasina also called for greater cooperation between India and Bangladesh as she recalled New Delhi's key contributions towards the development of its eastern neighbour. "India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They have supported us in 1971 and 1975. We consider India as our next-door neighbour. I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India. In the next 5 years, our main focus will be on economic progress and to fulfil all the work that we have started. We have already declared our manifesto and we follow our election manifesto whenever we prepare our budget and try to fulfil our promises. Development of the people and our country is our main aim…," she said.

Target to develop the country by 2041

Hasina boasted the success of her party and thanked the people for the opportunity to lead the nation once again. "I try to work for my people. With motherly affection, I look after my people...Our people gave me this opportunity. Time and again, people have voted for me, and that is why I am here...I am just a common person but I always feel my responsibility for my people. I feel this is the opportunity to serve my people and ensure them a better life…," Hasina said.

She further praised the nature and character of the Bangladeshi citizens and vowed to work for the economic development of the country. "By nature, our people are very smart and as I mentioned that we want to train our younger generation for the future. It is our target to develop the country by 2041. Smart population, smart government, smart economy and smart society are our main aims…," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)