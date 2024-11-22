Business Standard
Home / World News / India, Japan resolve to boost co-development of military hardware: Rajnath

India, Japan resolve to boost co-development of military hardware: Rajnath

The proposed pact was discussed at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh and Nakatani also agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in the air domain. | File Photo

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

India and Japan on Friday deliberated on a reciprocal provision of supply and services agreement for greater interoperability between the militaries of the two strategic partners amid common concerns of over China's military muscle-flexing in strategic waters. 
The proposed pact was discussed at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani that took place on the sidelines of a regional security conclave in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos. 
The defence ministry said both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in co-production and co-development of military hardware. 
"To further improve interoperability between the Indian and Japanese forces, reciprocal provision of supply and services agreement between the two countries and participation of militaries in various bilateral and multilateral exercises were discussed by both the ministers," it said in a statement. 
 
The reciprocal supply and services pact, if sealed, would provide for the militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation. 
Singh and Nakatani also agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in the air domain, the ministry said. It said the two sides reiterated the importance of India-Japan defence industry and technology cooperation. 

"Recalling the milestone event of signing of Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) of UNICORN mast in Japan last week, both sides agreed for enhanced cooperation in co-production and co-development in the defence manufacturing sector," it said.
The MoI was inked for the co-development of UNICORN (Unified Complex Radio Antenna) mast, a key equipment for warships to increase their stealth characteristics. 
Singh also held a separate bilateral meeting with Philippines Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro. "Both sides agreed to expand and deepen cooperation in exchange of subject matter experts, defence industry, counter-terrorism, space and maritime domain," the ministry said. 
Prior to his departure to Delhi, Singh visited the Wat Sisakat temple (a Buddhist temple) in Vientiane, and sought blessings from Mahaveth Chittakaro, Abbot of Sisaket temple. 
Singh arrived in Vientiane on Wednesday, primarily to attend a meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). 
The ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.
Laos hosted the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of ADMM-Plus. 
 

Topics : Rajnath Singh Japan defence stocks

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

