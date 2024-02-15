Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India, UK trade pact talks at advance stage; we want a fair deal: Govt

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the negotiations are taking time because "we want" to safeguard India's interest

economy, export, transport, trade

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to $20.36 billion in 2022-23 from $17.5 billion in 2021-22 | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The negotiations for the proposed India-UK free trade agreement are at an advanced stage, and both sides are working to iron out differences on the remaining issues, a top government official said on Thursday.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the negotiations are taking time because "we want" to safeguard India's interest.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"India should commercially gain out of it and we should also be able to safeguard the interest of our farmers, PLI (production linked incentive) scheme goods. So, we are there to see that the deal is a fair deal," he told reporters here.
Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry L Satya Srinivas said the talks are at an advanced stage and going on at a "very" high level to iron out differences.
The 14th round of talks started on January 10.
The investment treaty is being negotiated as a separate agreement between India and the UK.
The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to $20.36 billion in 2022-23 from $17.5 billion in 2021-22.
On the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement, the ministry informed that the seventh round of talks is scheduled from February 19-23 here.
In June 2022, India and the EU restarted the negotiations for the long-pending trade and investment agreement on Friday after a gap of over eight years.
On the India-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Additional Secretary in the ministry Rajesh Agrawal said that legal scrubbing of text on clean and fair economy agreements is underway.
He said the supply chain resilience pact will come into force from February 24 this year.
To implement this, he said, action plans are being developed to optimise participation in institutional structures under the supply chain pact.

Also Read

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

India, UK trade ministers review progress of talks on proposed FTA

Switzerland and India reach deal on FTA after 16 years of negotiations

India-Oman to begin next round of free trade discussions from Jan 16

FTA talks: Treaty to figure prominently during UK's high-level team visit

Everything you need to know about Australia Right to Disconnect Bill

India-Qatar ties growing stronger, says PM Modi after talks with Emir

France, Ukraine to sign security pact in Paris in presence of Zelenskyy

Israeli army fires into Gaza hospital; kills a patient, wounds six others

UK economy slips into recession; Japan loses third-largest economy title

Topics : Britain FTA trade trade agreements India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon