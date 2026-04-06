Intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard killed in strikes
Multiple airstrikes targeted residential areas around Iran's capital, Tehran, early Monday morning
AP Dubai
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Israel said it killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Monday.
Defence Minister Israel Katz made the announcement.
"The Revolutionary Guard are shooting at civilians and we are eliminating the leaders of the terrorists," Katz said. "Iran's leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue to hunt them down one by one."
Katz added that Israel had "severely damaged" Iran's steel and petrochemical industries as well.
"We will continue to crush the Iranian national infrastructure and lead to the erosion and collapse of the terrorist regime, and its capabilities to promote terror and fire at the state of Israel," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:31 PM IST