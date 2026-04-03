Iran has significant missile capability despite US-Israel strikes: Report

Despite US President Donald Trump claiming that Iran's missile programme had been destroyed following the US-Israeli military action against the Islamic Republic for the past month, intelligence assessments indicate Tehran continues to retain a significant portion of its missile-launching capability despite weeks of sustained military strikes, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to CNN, citing recent intelligence findings, nearly half of Iran's missile launchers remain intact, while thousands of one-way attack drones are still part of its arsenal even after continuous strikes targeting military infrastructure over the past five weeks.

"They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region," one of the sources said as quoted by CNN.

The assessment reportedly includes launchers that may currently be inaccessible, such as those buried underground due to bombardment but not fully destroyed.

According to CNN, citing intelligence sources, around 50 per cent of Iran's drone capabilities remain operational, with thousands of drones still available. A substantial portion of Iran's coastal defence cruise missiles is also believed to be intact. These systems are considered critical for Iran's ability to threaten maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

CNN reported that the US military campaign has not primarily focused on coastal missile systems, though it has targeted ships. The intelligence presents a more nuanced view of Iran's military status compared to broader claims of success made publicly by the US President and officials from his administration.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump, in his address to the nation since the commencement of hostilities against Iran in late February, praised the American military for a "decisive" blow against the Islamic Republic, claiming that the core objective of the campaign was nearing completion.

The US President maintained that Iran's maritime and aerial capabilities have been systematically dismantled during the time and added that the country's broader military infrastructure has been severely diminished.

"Iran's navy is gone, their air force is in ruins, and its leaders, most of them terrorists, are now dead," Trump declared.

Detailing the impact of the strikes, the President stated that the opposition's "ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed" and noted that "weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces - very few of them left" and claimed that the United States is "winning bigger than ever before."

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (Centcom), in its operational update on Operation Epic Fury on Thursday, stated that more than 12,300 targets inside Iran have been struck as of Wednesday.

While the strikes have significantly degraded Iran's military infrastructure and eliminated several senior leaders, the country continues to maintain a considerable inventory of missile systems.