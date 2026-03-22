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Home / World News / Iran war halts Qatar helium output, threatening global tech supply chains

Iran war halts Qatar helium output, threatening global tech supply chains

Qatar supplies a third of the world's helium, according to the US Geological Survey, and had to halt production shortly after the war erupted three weeks ago

US Israel strike Iran

Iran's attack this week on Qatar's natural gas export facility threatens to disrupt supply chains. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

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Iran's attack this week on Qatar's natural gas export facility threatens to disrupt not just world energy markets but also global technology supply chains because the helium it produces is crucial for a range of advanced industries.

The gas that makes party balloons float is a byproduct of natural gas production, and a key input in chipmaking, space rockets and medical imaging.

Qatar supplies a third of the world's helium, according to the US Geological Survey, and had to halt production shortly after the war erupted three weeks ago. After repeated Iranian drone attacks on Ras Laffan, the world's largest liquefied natural gas plant, state-owned QatarGas reported "extensive" damage that will take years to repair and cut annual helium exports by 14 per cent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Qatar

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

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