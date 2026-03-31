Iranian Speaker warns of 'decisive' response amid US military build-up

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the enemy's aggression, stating that it will be met with a strong response amid reports of the US. military build-ups in West Asia, including the arrival of thousands of U.S. Marines on the USS Tripoli.

He emphasised that the people of Iran, led by the Supreme Leader, will not only defend their rights but also make the enemy regret their actions.

By claiming the "enemy promotes its desires as news," Ghalibaf accused adversaries of using psychological operations or "soft war" to destabilise the country before or alongside military action.

In a post on X, he said, "The enemy promotes its desires as news while threatening our nation at same time. Big Mistake. If they hit one, they'll take several back. God willing, the people of Iran, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, will make the enemy regret the aggression and reclaim their rights."

Earlier on Monday, Ghalibaf warned against deceptive pre-market "news" campaigns, describing them as deliberate tools used by Iran's enemies to manipulate markets for profit amid the ongoing war.

"Heads-up: Pre-market so-called "news" or "Truth" is often just a setup for profit-taking. Basically, it's a reverse indicator. Do the opposite: If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long. See something tomorrow? You know the drill," he said in a post on X.

Ghalibaf had issued a stern warning to the United States and its regional allies, stating that any ground invasion would be met with a "relentless" and "decisive" response. He accused the US of using diplomatic overtures, including a proposed 15-point peace plan, as a cover for secret invasion plans.

Ghalibaf declared that Iranian forces are "waiting" for any US soldiers attempting a ground entry, threatening to "set them on fire" and "punish their regional partners forever".

He dismissed current US diplomatic signals as "fake news" intended to manipulate global financial and oil markets.

Ghalibaf stated that Tehran would no longer distinguish between US and Israeli actions, designating all American bases in the region as legitimate targets for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He noted that the situation in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war status, reflecting Iran's intent to maintain control over the waterway

Meanwhile, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during her press briefing how confident US President Donald Trump was that Iran's new regime is legitimate and has enough grip on power.

"Well, that's part of the ongoing process that's taking place and the ongoing negotiations. Of course, anything that they say to us privately will be tested, and we will ensure that they are being held accountable to their word. And if they are not, the President has laid out the military consequences that the Iranian regime will see if they don't hold true to the words that we are hearing privately behind the scenes," she had responded.

Leavitt also clarified what US President Donald Trump meant when he said that the new regime was 'more reasonable'.

"When the President says "more reasonable," again, these folks are appearing more reasonable behind the scenes privately in these conversations than perhaps some of the previous leaders who are now no longer on planet Earth because they lied to the United States and they strung us along in negotiations, and that was unacceptable to the President, which is why many of the previous leaders were killed. So again, this is another historic opportunity for Iran to do the right thing, to rid themselves of their nuclear ambitions, and to come to a deal with this President and the administration, or again, they will see the grave consequences of the United States armed forces, which they are continuing to see every day throughout this operation," she said.