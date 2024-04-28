Business Standard
Iraq's law criminalising same-sex marriage will hurt country's economy: US

The law threatens constitutionally protected human rights and fundamental freedoms in Iraq, said US

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

The United States condemned the Iraqi Council of Representatives' passage of the Anti-Prostitution and Homosexuality Law, banning same-sex relations with steep fines and imprisonment for those promoting homosexuality.
The law threatens constitutionally protected human rights and fundamental freedoms in Iraq.
"The United States is deeply concerned by the Iraqi Council of Representatives' passage of an amendment to existing legislation, officially called the Anti-Prostitution and Homosexuality Law, which threatens constitutionally protected human rights and fundamental freedoms," the US State Department said in a release.
Moreover, the law will limit the rights of certain individuals in a society, undermining the rights of all.
"The law bans same-sex relations with steep fines and imprisonment and punishes those who 'promote homosexuality.' Limiting the rights of certain individuals in a society undermines the rights of all," the release added.
Further, the amendment can also be used to hamper free speech and expression and inhibit the operations of NGOs across the country.
"This amendment threatens those most at risk in Iraqi society. It can be used to hamper free-speech and expression and inhibit the operations of NGOs across Iraq."
The legislation also weakens Iraq's ability to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment.
"International business coalitions have already indicated that such discrimination in Iraq will harm business and economic growth in the country, it stated.
The US State Department highlighted that respect for human rights and political and economic inclusion is essential for Iraq's security, stability, and prosperity.
This legislation is inconsistent with these values and undermines the government's political and economic reform efforts, it added.

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

