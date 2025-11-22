Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israel launches strikes in Gaza against Hamas in latest test for ceasefire

Israel's military in a statement said it launched attacks against Hamas after an armed terrorist crossed into an Israeli-held area and shot at troops in southern Gaza.

Israel's military on Saturday said it launched airstrikes against Hamas militants in Gaza in the latest test of the ceasefire that began on October 10. Health officials in Gaza reported at least 14 people killed and another 45 wounded, including children.

Similar waves of strikes have occurred during the ceasefire after reported attacks against Israeli forces.

One strike targeted a vehicle, killing seven and wounding 18 Palestinians in Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood, said Rami Mhanna, managing director of Shifa Hospital, where the casualties were taken. The majority of those wounded were children, director Mohamed Abu Selmiya said.

Another strike targeting a house near Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza killed at least three people and wounded 11 others, according to the hospital. It said a strike on a house in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza killed one child and wounded 16 others.

 

And a strike targeting a house in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed three people, including a woman, according to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Israel's military in a statement said it launched attacks against Hamas after an armed terrorist crossed into an Israeli-held area and shot at troops in southern Gaza. It said no soldiers were hurt. The military said the person had used a road on which humanitarian aid enters the territory.

In a separate statement, Israel's military said its soldiers killed three terrorists in the Rafah area, and killed two others after firing at four people who crossed into Israeli-held areas in northern Gaza and advanced toward soldiers in two separate incidents.

