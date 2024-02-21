Sensex (    %)
                        
Israeli strike has hit Damascus residential area, casualties caused: Syria

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years

AP Damascus
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Israeli strikes hit a neighbourhood of the Syrian capital on Wednesday morning, killing two people and causing material damage, Syria's state TV said.
 
There was no confirmation of the strikes from Israel.
 
The Syrian state TV reported that several missiles hit the western neighbourhood of Kfar Sousseh but did not elaborate or say who were the people killed. The pro-government Sham FM radio station said the strike hit a building near an Iranian school.
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, said the two killed were inside an apartment but did not give any clues about their identities.
 
He added that the strike was similar to last month's killing in Beirut of Saleh Arouri, a top official with the militant Palestinian Hamas group.
 
The strike damaged the fourth floor of a 10-story building, shattered window glass on nearby buildings and also damaged dozens of cars parked in the area. An empty parked bus for the nearby Al-Bawader Private School was also damaged and people were seen rushing to the school to take their children.
 
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.
 
Israel rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, but it has said that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.
 
Last month, an Israeli strike on the Syrian capital's western neighbourhood of Mazzeh destroyed a building used by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing at least five Iranians.
 
In December, an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of Damascus killed Iranian general Seyed Razi Mousavi, a longtime adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria. Israel has also targeted Palestinian and Lebanese operatives in Syria over the past years.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

