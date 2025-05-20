Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 60 people, say officials

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 60 people, say officials

Israel has launched another major offensive in the territory in recent days, saying it aims to return dozens of hostages held by Hamas

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes overnight and into Tuesday have killed at least 60 people across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials. Photo: Bloomberg

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli strikes overnight and into Tuesday have killed at least 60 people across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel has launched another major offensive in the territory in recent days, saying it aims to return dozens of hostages held by Hamas and destroy the militant group.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began allowing a small number of aid trucks into Gaza for the first time in 2 1/2 months, saying he had been pressured to lift a blockade on the territory's 2 million Palestinians that had sparked fears of famine.

But UN agencies said the handful of trucks that entered were nowhere near enough to meet the massive need for food, medicine and other supplies. Some 600 trucks a day had entered during a ceasefire earlier this year.

 

Two strikes in northern Gaza hit a family home and a school-turned-shelter, killing at least 22 people, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

UK, France, Canada warn Israel over military action; Netanyahu hits back

Israel Flag, Israel

Released Israeli-American hostage finds joy in small things, say parents

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu slams UK, France and Canada for opposing military action in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu acknowledges pressure from allies in decision to resume Gaza aid

Gaza strip, Palestinians, refugee

Aid workers feel helpless as Israel's blockade pushes Gaza towards famine

A strike in the central city of Deir al-Balah killed 13 people, and another in the nearby built-up Nuseirat refugee camp killed 15, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Two strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis killed 10 people, according to Nasser Hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says it only targets militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because the group operates in densely populated areas.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 others. The militants are still holding 58 captives, around a third believed to be alive, after most of the rest were returned in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel's retaliatory offensive, which has destroyed large swaths of Gaza, has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

The war has displaced around 90 per cent of its population, most of them multiple times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nusraat Faria, Sheikh Hasina

B'desh court grants bail to actress Nusraat Faria in attempt to murder case

Indonesia, volcano, volcanic, indonesian

Indonesia on high alert after volcanic eruptions spew ash up to 5.5 km

Panama Canal

New generation NDCs are antidote to economic uncertainty, says UN's Stiell

Taiwan, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan's Prez downplays US tariff tensions as 'frictions between friends'

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump heading to Capitol Hill to persuade GOP for his 'big, beautiful' bill

Topics : Gaza Israel-Palestine israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon