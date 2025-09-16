Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Kash Patel faces Senate over probe into Kirk's killing, FBI upheaval

Kash Patel faces Senate over probe into Kirk's killing, FBI upheaval

Patel will be returning to the committee for the first time since his confirmation hearing in January, when he sought to reassure Democrats that he would not pursue retribution as director

Kash Patel

Patel will face questions today about whether he did exactly that when the FBI last month fired five agents and senior officials in a purge that current and former officials say weakened morale (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Kash Patel will confront sceptical Senate Democrats at a congressional hearing Tuesday likely to be dominated by questions about the investigation into Charlie Kirk's killing as well as the recent firings of senior officials who have accused the FBI director of illegal political retribution.

The appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee represents the first oversight hearing of Patel's young but tumultuous tenure and provides a high-stakes platform for him to try to reassure wary lawmakers that he is the right person for the job at a time of internal upheaval and mounting concerns about political violence inside the US.

Patel will be returning to the committee for the first time since his confirmation hearing in January, when he sought to reassure Democrats that he would not pursue retribution as director.

 

He'll face questions Tuesday about whether he did exactly that when the FBI last month fired five agents and senior officials in a purge that current and former officials say weakened morale and contributed to unease inside the nation's premier federal law enforcement agency.

Three of those officials sued last week in a federal complaint that says Patel knew the firings were likely illegal but carried them out anyway to protect his job.

One of the officials helped oversee investigations into the January 6 2021, riot at the US Capitol and another clashed with Justice Department leadership while serving as acting director in the early days of the Trump administration.

The FBI has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Republican lawmakers who make up the majority in the committee are expected to show solidarity for Patel, a close ally of President Donald Trump, and are likely to praise the director for his focus on violent crime and illegal immigration.

They are also likely to try to elicit from Patel fresh details about the investigation into Kirk's assassination at a Utah college campus last week, which authorities have said was carried out by a 22-year-old man who had grown more political in recent years and ascribed to a leftist ideology.

Patel drew scrutiny when, hours after the killing, he posted on social media that the subject was in custody even though the actual suspected shooter remained on the loose and was not arrested until he turned himself in late the following night.

Patel has not explained that post but has pointed to his decision to authorise the release of photographs of the suspect, Tyler Robinson, while he was on the run as a key development that helped facilitate an arrest. A Fox News Channel journalist reported Saturday that Trump had told her that Patel and the FBI have done a great job.

Robinson is due to make his first court appearance in Utah.

Another line of questioning may involve Democratic concerns that Patel is politicising the FBI through politically charged investigations, including into longstanding Trump grievances.

Agents and prosecutors, for instance, have been seeking interviews and information as they reexamine aspects of the years-old FBI investigation into potential coordination between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Patel has repeatedly said his predecessors at the FBI and Justice Department who investigated and prosecuted Trump were the ones who weaponised the institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

