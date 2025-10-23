Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Latest missile tests demonstrate new hypersonic systems, says North Korea

Latest missile tests demonstrate new hypersonic systems, says North Korea

The tests came days before world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to gather in rival South Korea for the annual APEC summit

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

The report by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency came a day after South Korea's military said it detected the North firing multiple missiles | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea said Thursday that its latest missile tests involved new hypersonic systems aimed at strengthening its nuclear war deterrent, as leader Kim Jong Un continues to build up weapons designed to overwhelm South Korea's missile defenses.

The report by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency came a day after South Korea's military said it detected the North firing multiple missiles from an area south of the capital, Pyongyang, and said they flew about 350 kilometers (217 miles) northeast before falling on land.

The tests came days before world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to gather in rival South Korea for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

 

KCNA said the launches involved two hypersonic projectiles that accurately struck a land target in the country's northern region. It described the system as strategic, implying that they were designed to be armed with nuclear warheads.

KCNA didn't specify the name of the new missile system it tested. The tests came after a massive military parade in Pyongyang earlier this month, where Kim unveiled some of his military's newest weapons, including what appeared to be a short-range ballistic system fitted with hypersonic glide vehicles.

Also Read

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea shows new long-range missile at parade celebrating Kim Jong Un

Li Qiang, Chinese Premier

China's Premier to visit North Korea in highest-level visit since 2019

North Korea's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kim Son Gyong addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2025 | REUTERS

North Korea vows to keep nuclear weapons, cites balance of power at UNGA

North Korean, Chinese FMs agree to deepen ties, resist US dominance

North Korean, Chinese FMs agree to deepen ties, resist US dominance

US-South Korea Flag

South Korea has asked Trump to be 'peacemaker' with North Korea: FM Hyun

North Korea in recent years has been testing various missile systems tipped with hypersonic weapons, which are designed to fly at more than five times the speed of sound. The speed and maneuverability of such weapons are meant to help them evade regional missile defense systems, but experts have questioned whether they have consistently flown at the speeds the North claims during tests.

Pak Jong Chon, one of Kim's top military officials who attended Wednesday's tests, lauded the performance of the new cutting-edge weapon system and said the North would continue efforts to bolster its war deterrent and defense capabilities.

During the October 10 parade, Kim also unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile that state media described as the country's most powerful nuclear asset, adding to his growing collection of weapons with potential range to reach the US mainland. Experts say the North could be preparing to test the missile in the coming weeks, ahead of a major ruling party conference in early 2026, when Kim is expected to announce key policy directions potentially including his approach toward the United States.

Kim has been sharply accelerating the pace of weapons tests since his high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with Trump fell apart in 2019 due to wrangling over the US-led economic sanctions.

Wednesday's launches marked North Korea's first ballistic missile tests since liberal South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, pledging to restore peace on the Korean Peninsula. But Kim has so far rejected Lee's offer for talks and has said he won't resume diplomacy with the United States unless Washington abandons its goal of denuclearizing the North.

Some experts had predicted that North Korea could conduct provocative missile tests before or during the APEC summit to underscore its commitment to gaining international recognition as a nuclear weapons state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump approves $25 mn in disaster aid to help Alaska recover from storms

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump denies report of US approval for Ukraine's strikes inside Russia

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney

Carney unveils Canada's talent attraction plan amid US H-1B visa changes

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla profit tumbles 31% despite record sales of EVs as costs rise

university of Virginia

University of Virginia signs deal with Trump admin, secures federal funding

Topics : North Korea US-North Korea South Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon