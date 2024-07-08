Macron refuses French PM's resignation after chaotic election results

President Emmanuel Macron gambled that his decision to call snap elections would give France a moment of clarification, but the outcome showed the opposite | (File Photo: PTI)

French President Emmanual Macron refused the resignation of the country's prime minister on Monday, asking him to remain temporarily as the head of the government after chaotic election results left the government in limbo.

French voters split the legislature on the left, center and far-right, leaving no faction even close to the majority needed to form a government. The results from Sunday's vote raised the risk of paralysis for the European Union's second-largest economy.

President Emmanuel Macron gambled that his decision to call snap elections would give France a moment of clarification, but the outcome showed the opposite, less than three weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics thrusts the country on the international stage.

France's main share index opened with a dip, but quickly recovered, possibly because markets had feared an outright victory for the far right or the leftist coalition.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had said he would remain in office if needed but offered his resignation Monday morning. Macron, who named him just seven months ago, immediately asked him to stay on to ensure the stability of the country.

Attal on Sunday made clear that he disagreed with Macron's decision to call the surprise elections. The results of two rounds of voting left no obvious path to form a government for either the leftist coalition that came in first, Macron's centrist alliance, or the far right.