PM Modi arrives in Russia to hold annual summit talks with President Putin

The last summit was held on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi. President Putin had visited India to attend the summit. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday on a two-day high-profile visit to Russia during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence.
It is Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.
During the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday, Modi and Putin are expected to explore ways to further expand bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade, energy and defence.
"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in his departure statement.
"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," he said.
"We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region," he said without making any specific references.
 
The annual summit between the Prime Minister of India and the President of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Russian missile hits a children's hospital in Kyiv, another one kills 20

Why is author and Nobel laureate Alice Munro in the news? Explained

June 2024 beats June 2023, sizzles to 13th straight monthly heat record

Why Pakistan has suspended the passports of 2,000 beggars for 7 years

Doug Burgum on shortlist to be veep, gains support from Trump, donors

So far, 21 annual summits have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.
The last summit was held on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi. President Putin had visited India to attend the summit. Putin, as head of the Russian state, has visited India nine times.
Prime Minister Modi and President Putin last held bilateral talks on the margins of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022. In the meeting, Modi had famously pressed Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine saying, "Today's era is not of war".
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Modi has held several telephonic conversations with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In reflection of its strong friendship with Russia, India has not yet condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
In Russia, the prime minister will also meet the vibrant Indian community.
From Russia, Modi will travel to Austria on Tuesday in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to that country in over 40 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Budget 2024
