Business Standard
Home / World News / Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general amid Senate opposition

Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general amid Senate opposition

The announcement came a day after the House Ethics Committee deadlocked on releasing a report into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use by Gaetz

Donald Trump (L), Matt Gaetz (R)

US President-elect Donald Trump with Matt Gaetz. | Credit: Photo: X@mattgaetz

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former US Representative Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general on Thursday, saying his confirmation was becoming a distraction. 
"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz, a Republican, wrote in a post on X. "Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1." 
   
 
The announcement came a day after the House Ethics Committee deadlocked on releasing a report into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use by Gaetz, and after he met with Republican senators whose support be would need to become attorney general. 
Gaetz, 42, who was investigated by the Justice Department for nearly three years over sex trafficking allegations involving a 17-year-old girl, was tapped by Trump on Wednesday to run the agency when he returns to the White House in January.
 
On Wednesday, Trump, asked if he was reconsidering the nomination, replied "No." He was speaking in Texas after the launch of a rocket by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
 
Trump did not respond when asked how far he was willing to go to get Gaetz confirmed.  Some Republicans in the Senate, which has a constitutional duty to confirm or reject high-level appointments, have called the committee to turn over its findings on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a teenager and drug use by Gaetz.
 

Also Read

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump

US chief of staff a former lobbyist; will face raft of special interests

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

Musk, Ramaswamy share their blueprint for govt reforms including job cuts

Marty Makary

Marty Makary seen as leading candidate for Donald Trump's FDA pick

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump team considers creating first-ever White House cryptocurrency role

Donald Trump, Trump

Lawmakers concerned about background checks of Trump's Cabinet picks

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Attorney General Donald Trump Republican Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon