close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Meeting Xi on sidelines of Nov APEC in San Francisco a possibility: Biden

Biden and Xi have not spoken since their meeting last November of the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden said Friday that he could potentially meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
There has been no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility," Biden told reporters when asked about the prospects of a face-to-face meeting with the Chinese leader.
Biden and Xi have not spoken since their meeting last November of the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
White House officials have previously made clear that they hoped the two leaders would soon hold talks, and administration officials have been working to get the Chinese to agree to a meeting.
Relations between the world's two largest economies have faced no shortage of strain over the last year.
The Biden administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental US earlier this year. The Chinese government hacked the emails of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The US government has restricted the exporting of advanced computer chips to China.

Also Read

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

Nine shot at in 'targeted and isolated incident' in San Francisco

2 rival robotaxi services gets approval to operate in US' San Francisco

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

China's top diplomat calls on US to host 'cooperative' APEC summit

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai set to testify in Google Play antitrust trial

Loans to overdrafts: US bond yield at 5% means pain heading everyone's way

Exxon Mobil nears $60 bn acquisition of shale driller Pioneer Natural

Russian Prez calls for more say for India, S Africa in key int'l decisions

Cyberattack at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 million

The two countries' differences have also been exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine and China's increased assertiveness in the Taiwan Strait.
Beijing has stayed on the sidelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But the White House has publicised a US intelligence assessment indicating that Beijing has weighed assisting Moscow with weaponry.
Despite the differences, there have been stepped-up efforts in recent months by the two sides to manage the relationship.
Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi held talks last month on the Mediterranean island nation of Malta. That meeting came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken,Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Raimondo, and climate envoy John Kerry have all travelled to Beijing in recent months to meet with top Chinese officials.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to lead a bipartisan congressional delegation to China next week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Xi Jinping APEC summit

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon