Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nearly 10K died from Covid-19 last mth due to gatherings, new variant: WHO

Tedros said the JN.1 variant was now the most prominent in the world. It is an omicron variant, so current vaccines should still provide some protection

JN.1, JN.1 covid, covid

WHO officials recommend that people get vaccinated when possible | Photo: Freepik

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The head of the UN health agency said Wednesday holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, while hospital admissions during the month jumped 42% in nearly 50 countries mostly in Europe and the Americas that shared such trend information.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Although 10,000 deaths a month is far less than the peak of the pandemic, this level of preventable deaths is not acceptable," the World Health Organization director-general told reporters from its headquarters in Geneva.
He said it was certain that cases were on the rise in other places that haven't been reporting, calling on governments to keep up surveillance and provide continued access to treatments and vaccines.
Tedros said the JN.1 variant was now the most prominent in the world. It is an omicron variant, so current vaccines should still provide some protection.
Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead at WHO for COVID-19, cited an increase in respiratory diseases across the globe due to the coronavirus but also flu, rhinovirus and pneumonia.
We expect those trends to continue into January through the winter months in the northern hemisphere, she said, while noting increases in COVID-19 in the southern hemisphere where it's now summer.
While bouts of coughs, sniffling, fever and fatigue in the winter are nothing new, Van Kerkhove said this year in particular, "we are seeing co-circulation of many different types of pathogens.
WHO officials recommend that people get vaccinated when possible, wear masks, and make sure indoor areas are well ventilated.
The vaccines may not stop you being infected, but the vaccines are certainly reducing significantly your chance of being hospitalized or dying, said Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

World's most powerful passports 2024: Europe catches up with Japan, S'pore

Found traces of hostages in an underground tunnel in Gaza: Israeli military

UNSC adopts resolution demanding Houthi rebels stop attacks in Red Sea

Top UN court set to hear S Africa's allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza

US SEC authorises Bitcoin-spot ETFs in cryptocurrencies' breakthrough

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus corona WHO guidelines WHO World Health Organization

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon