Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nepal Army plans to collect 10 tonnes of garbage from Mt. Everest

A 12-member team led by Maj. Aditya Karki will embark on the Everest base camp on April 14 to bring the garbage from Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse and Mt. Nuptse

Mount Everest

Biodegradable waste will be brought to Namche Bazaar below the base camp and handed to the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) for proper treatment.

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nepal Army on Sunday said that it will collect around 10 tonnes of garbage and five bodies lying at Mt. Everest as it launches Mountain Cleaning Campaign 2024 in the Everest region.
A 12-member team led by Maj. Aditya Karki will embark on the Everest base camp on April 14 to bring the garbage from Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse and Mt. Nuptse, according to a source from the Nepal Army.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The source said an 18-member Sherpa team will assist the army in its cleaning expedition.
The expedition, to be flagged off by Nepal Army chief Gen. Prabhuram Sharma here on April 11, will bring at least 10 tonnes of garbage and five dead bodies of climbers lying unattended in the mountain, Nepal Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Krishna Prasad Bhandari said.
Biodegradable waste will be brought to Namche Bazaar below the base camp and handed to the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) for proper treatment.
The non-biodegradable waste and dead bodies will be brought to Kathmandu, the spokesperson said.
The cleaning campaign will control human-made pollution in the Himalayas and address the problems related to climate change, Bhandari said.
The Nepal Army will collaborate with the Ministry of Forest and Environment, the Tourism Department and the Nepal Mountaineers Association for the Everest region's cleaning campaign.
The army has been launching the cleaning campaign in the Everest region since 2019 and this will be the fourth such campaign led by the Nepal Army. PTI SBP PY the Nepal Army.

Also Read

International Mountain Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Nepal's 2023: High-level meetings with Indian, Chinese leaderships & quakes

EAM to co-chair India-Nepal Joint Commission meet in Kathmandu on 4 Jan

Mount Everest climbers must bring their excreta back to base: Nepal

Russia declares emergency in flood-hit areas as evacuation efforts continue

US-China relationship on 'more stable footing' but more can be done: Yellen

Gaza war: UK sends naval ship, announces support for maritime aid corridor

6 security personnel, 12 militants killed in separate incidents in Pakistan

Pakistan set to repay $1 bn against Eurobond to reduce stock of debt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Mount Everest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon