Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Nepali soldiers employed in both Russian and Ukraine armies: PM Prachanda

There are reports about over 200 Nepalese serving in the Russian Army, the Prime Minister said while interacting with pro-Maoist journalists here

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Monday said that Nepali citizens are not only serving in the Russian Army but reportedly also serving in the Ukrainian Army.
The Nepal government recently confirmed that six Nepalese nationals who fought for the Russian Army died in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There are reports about over 200 Nepalese serving in the Russian Army, the Prime Minister said while interacting with pro-Maoist journalists here.
We have also learnt that Nepalese soldiers are serving in the Ukrainian Army too, he said.
We are finding out the truth in this matter, Prachanda said while inaugurating a Press Centre Nepal central office bearers' meeting.
The Press Centre Nepal is affiliated with the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist).
"I have got reports that over 200 Nepalis are in Russian Amy and there are also reports about Nepalis working for the Ukraine army," Prachanda said.
The Nepal government has, however, clarified that it has no policy of sending Nepalese to the Russian Army and that people in search of foreign employment have gone to join the armies of other countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Nepali Gurkhas joining Wagner group for Russian citizenship, better life

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Writ petition filed against Nepal PM Prachanda on use of child soldiers

Nepal PM 'Prachanda' to embark on 10-day US and China visit on Sept 16

Global trade to decline by about 5% in 2023 amid geopolitical tensions

New COP28 draft text does not mention phasing out of fossil fuels

UN officials, activists ramp up urgency as COP28 enters final days

Business booms on sidelines of COP28 as 'startup village' clinch deals

Pakistan dismisses SC's Article 370 verdict, says it has no legal value

Topics : Pushpa Kamal Prachanda Nepal Ukraine civil war Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon