close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Writ petition filed against Nepal PM Prachanda on use of child soldiers

A writ petition was registered at the Supreme Court seeking the prosecution of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda', the then Maoist supreme commander, for using children as soldiers

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A writ petition was on Sunday registered at the Supreme Court seeking the prosecution of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda', the then Maoist supreme commander, for using children as soldiers during the decade-long war against the monarchy in Nepal.

Lenin Bista, a former child soldier, approached the apex court with a writ petition claiming that the then-leadership breached international humanitarian law by using child soldiers in the Maoists' war.

Prachanda was chief of the erstwhile rebel Maoist party and former premier Baburam Bhattarai second-in-command.

According to court sources, the petitioner demanded the prosecution of Prachanda and Bhattarai, arguing that it was a war crime to force unintelligent minors like him as child soldiers and forcefully expel them from the camp as disqualified combatants.

Earlier, the Supreme Court administration had refused to register Bista's petition. The petitioner then approached the court against its dismissal.

On Friday, a single bench of Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai ordered the registration of the writ.

Also Read

Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios

Prachanda set to become Nepal's next PM with support from Oli-led CPN-UML

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal's new PM today

Nepal PM to visit India soon; Prachanda's first foreign trip after polls

Nepal PM 'Prachanda' expands cabinet to 23 with 6 women in ministry

Ukraine says it recaptured village; Russia insists it is repelling attacks

Imran Khan upset over losing powerful army's backing, claims Pak FM Bilawal

9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting, 1 in critical condition

Taliban slam 'baseless and biased' UN report suggesting rifts within ranks

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in yet another case of land scam

The date of hearing on the writ petition has been fixed for June 13.

The United Nations Mission in Nepal had disqualified 4,008 soldiers of the Peoples Liberation Army of then-rebel CPN-M, saying they were minors and late recruits.

During the verification that ended in December 2007, it was found that 2,972 guerrillas were minors, while 1,036 were recruited into the Nepal Army under the army integration process in accordance with the Comprehensive Peace Accord signed in 2006 when the Maoists joined politics by laying down arms. However, the Maoist leadership delayed their release.

The "disqualified" child soldiers spent three years in cantonments hoping to receive rehabilitation packages.

More than 16,000 people lost their lives during the decade-long Maoist insurgency against the monarchy that ended in 2006 through a peace deal with the then government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Maoist

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Unable to connect

BSNL
3 min read

Centre's reforms in governance will create future-ready civil servants: Min

Jitendra Singh
3 min read

Statsguru: Odisha three-train accident brings focus back on safety

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Ordinance is sheer disrespect of people of Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Sri Lanka takes action to accelerate investor laws as Adani Group waits

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

First ever Hindu American Summit to be held at US Capitol on June 14

India USA flags
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon