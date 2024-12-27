Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 09:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / New York to charge fossil fuel firms for damage from climate change

New York to charge fossil fuel firms for damage from climate change

Climate Change Superfund Act is now law, and New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: the companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable

Cop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution

The biggest emitters of greenhouse gases between 2000 and 2018 would be subjected to the fines | Representational Image

AP Albany (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Large fossil fuel companies would have to pay fees to help New York fight the effects of climate change under a bill signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The new law requires companies responsible for substantial greenhouse gas emissions to pay into a state fund for infrastructure projects meant to repair or avoid future damage from climate change.

Lawmakers approved the bill, signed on Thursday, earlier this year to force big oil and gas companies to contribute to the cost of repairs after extreme weather events and resiliency projects such as coastal wetland restoration and upgrades to roads, bridges and water drainage systems.

 

The Climate Change Superfund Act is now law, and New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: the companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable," said state Senator Liz Krueger, a Democrat who sponsored the bill.

The planet's largest climate polluters bear a unique responsibility for creating the climate crisis, and they must pay their fair share to help regular New Yorkers deal with the consequences, Krueger said.

Also Read

Starbucks

Starbucks strike to expand to 300 stores on Christmas Eve, says union

South Sudan refugees (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudan halts participation in hunger-monitor system on eve of famine report

New York

New York woman set on fire inside metro car, attacker arrested

Luigi Mangione

What charges does Luigi Mangione face over UnitedHealth executive killing?

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Trump loses bid to get hush money case tossed over immunity

The biggest emitters of greenhouse gases between 2000 and 2018 would be subjected to the fines.

The law won't start penalising companies immediately. Instead, the state must come up with rules on how to identify responsible parties, notify companies of the fines and create a system to determine which infrastructure projects will be paid for by the fund. Legal challenges are expected.

This type of legislation represents nothing more than a punitive new fee on American energy, and we are evaluating our options moving forward, the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry's top lobbying group, said in a statement.

New York's governor signed the measure months after Vermont put a similar law in place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Azerbaijan

Russia's air defence likely caused Azerbaijan plane crash: Aviation experts

pakistan Flag

Pak army officer dies, 13 terrorists killed in 3 ops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Global vs local: A battle for dominance in beauty brands market in India make up cosmetics

FDA proposes new testing guidelines to ensure asbestos-free cosmetics

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Altercation erupts at high-level meeting of Russia-dominated economic union

lightning

Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas delaying holiday travel

Topics : Climate Change New York Fossil fuel fuel companies Global Warming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO Allotment TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon