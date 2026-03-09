No Indian fatality in Saudi Arabia projectile incident: Embassy in Riyadh

There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.

It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post.

The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter.

Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said.

"He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the mission said.

On Sunday, the Saudi Civil Defence said that an Indian national was among two killed as the military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj.

A Bangladeshi national was also killed and 12 others were injured in the incident, it had said.

However, the authorities had not released the identity of the victims.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.