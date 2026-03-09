Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / No Indian fatality in Saudi Arabia projectile incident: Embassy in Riyadh

No Indian fatality in Saudi Arabia projectile incident: Embassy in Riyadh

The embassy stated that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital

Saudi Arabia, Iran war

Smoke rises above the city, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Image: REUTERS

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.

It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post.

The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter.

Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident, it said.

 

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

'We'll see', says Trump on Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba

Mojtaba Khamenei: Iran's new supreme leader faces US, Israel, anger at home

Mojtaba Khamenei

Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba named Iran's new supreme leader

EAM S Jaishankar

Jaishankar to brief LS on West Asia; Cong may move motion against Speaker

crude oil, oil sector

West Asia war tests India's oil shock absorbers amid supply worriespremium

"He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the mission said.

On Sunday, the Saudi Civil Defence said that an Indian national was among two killed as the military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj.

A Bangladeshi national was also killed and 12 others were injured in the incident, it had said.

However, the authorities had not released the identity of the victims.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Iran launches 'Operation True Promise 4' against US, Israeli assets

China, China economy

China's 'smart economy' strategy spurs hunt for new stock winners

donald trump, trump, crypto

US weighs idea of special operation to seize Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium

Balendra Shah, Nepal

Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats, heads toward two-thirds majority

US personnel, US military

US military kills 6 in strike on alleged drug boat in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayCrude Oil Price HikeSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayRajputana Stainless IPOHurun Rich List 2026International Women's Day 2026Defence Stocks Outlook