Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism in difficult times: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Norway had stood firmly with India against terrorism during a difficult period, calling it a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries.

Speaking after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Modi said India and Norway shared a common belief in a rules-based global order.

“During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship,” Modi said following bilateral discussions with his Norwegian counterpart.

The prime minister said both countries believed military conflict could not resolve disputes.

“We agree that no solution can be found on any issue through military conflict,” he said.

Modi added that India and Norway backed efforts aimed at restoring peace in conflict-hit regions, including Ukraine and West Asia.

“We support every step towards peace in Ukraine as well as in West Asia,” he said.

He also underlined the need for reforms in global institutions to address emerging international challenges more effectively.

“India and Norway are of the view that global institutions must be reformed to address pressing challenges,” Modi said.

Highlighting the shared position of the two countries on terrorism, Modi said eliminating terrorism in all forms remained a common commitment.

“Eradicating terrorism in every form from its roots is our shared commitment,” he said.

Modi arrived in Norway on a two-day visit after concluding his trip to Sweden. He was received at the airport by Støre and senior Norwegian leaders.

The visit marks Modi’s first trip to Norway and the first by an Indian prime minister to the Nordic nation in more than four decades.

The two leaders are also scheduled to jointly participate in the third Nordic-India Summit in Oslo on May 19. The summit will bring together leaders from India and Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway.

During the visit, Modi is also scheduled to meet King Harald V and Queen Sonja. He will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit alongside the Norwegian prime minister.