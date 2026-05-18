Monday, May 18, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism in difficult times: Modi

Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism in difficult times: Modi

Speaking after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Modi said India and Norway shared a common belief in a rules-based global order

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the former's arrival in Oslo, Norway.(Photo:PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Norway had stood firmly with India against terrorism during a difficult period, calling it a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries.
 
Speaking after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Modi said India and Norway shared a common belief in a rules-based global order.
 
“During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship,” Modi said following bilateral discussions with his Norwegian counterpart.
 
The prime minister said both countries believed military conflict could not resolve disputes.
 
“We agree that no solution can be found on any issue through military conflict,” he said.
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Norway after Sweden visit; to hold talks on trade, tech

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends a press conference in Gothenburg | REUTERS

'Beginning of a new journey': Swedish PM Kristersson on India-EU FTA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, May 17, 2026 | REUTERS

Swedish CEOs lauded 'transformation' in India during PM Modi's visit: MEA

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

India-EU ties can bring stability in unstable world: EU Commission Prez

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, May 17, 2026 | REUTERS

PM Modi woos Swedish firms to invest in India, says reforms on fast track

 
Modi added that India and Norway backed efforts aimed at restoring peace in conflict-hit regions, including Ukraine and West Asia.
 
“We support every step towards peace in Ukraine as well as in West Asia,” he said.
 
He also underlined the need for reforms in global institutions to address emerging international challenges more effectively.
 
“India and Norway are of the view that global institutions must be reformed to address pressing challenges,” Modi said.
 
Highlighting the shared position of the two countries on terrorism, Modi said eliminating terrorism in all forms remained a common commitment.
 
“Eradicating terrorism in every form from its roots is our shared commitment,” he said.
 
Modi arrived in Norway on a two-day visit after concluding his trip to Sweden. He was received at the airport by Støre and senior Norwegian leaders.
 
The visit marks Modi’s first trip to Norway and the first by an Indian prime minister to the Nordic nation in more than four decades.
 
The two leaders are also scheduled to jointly participate in the third Nordic-India Summit in Oslo on May 19. The summit will bring together leaders from India and Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway.
 
During the visit, Modi is also scheduled to meet King Harald V and Queen Sonja. He will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit alongside the Norwegian prime minister.

More From This Section

Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, Ebola

Congo announces 3 Ebola treatment centres in Ituri amid ongoing outbreak

Earthquake

5.2 magnitude quake in south China kills 2, damages buildings in Guangxi

crude oil, oil prices

Oil touches 2-week high after drone attack on UAE nuclear power plant

Trump bought shares of Kura Sushi USA in February

Trump filing reveals investments in sushi chain, Nvidia, Apple and Amazon

hantavirus cruise ship outbreak

Hantavirus-stricken cruise ship expected to arrive in Netherlands today

Topics : Narendra Modi Norway Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

CSK vs SRH Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayTamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026Trump Iran WarningITC Q4 Preview 2026India Sweden Bilateral TiesBank of India Rise FD RatesIPL 2026 Points Table