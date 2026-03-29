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Home / World News / Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran: Report

Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran: Report

Trump administration has deployed US Marines to the West Asia as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airbase

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The plans could involve raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials. 
The plans could involve raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any of those plans remains uncertain, according to the Post. 
The Trump administration has deployed US Marines to the West Asia as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne to the region.  Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday the United States could achieve its objectives in Iran without the use of any ground troops and expected its operation to conclude in a matter of weeks, despite recent deployments of additional forces to the region.     
Rubio said the US was achieving its objectives in the war - which he said were destroying Iran's missile and drone capabilities and factories to produce those weapons, as well as its navy and its air force - and expected to conclude its operation in "weeks, not months".
 
 
"We are ahead of schedule on most of them, and we can achieve them without any ground troops, without any," Rubio said.
 
Rubio said recent deployments of thousands more troops to the region were intended to give President Donald Trump options to respond to contingencies in the conflict, but declined to go into operational details.
 
"In terms of why there's deployments, number one, the President has to be prepared for multiple contingencies... We are always going to be prepared to give the president maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust the contingencies, should they emerge," he said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : US Pentagon Pentagon Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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