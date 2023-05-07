close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Poll shows 80% against Japan's tax hike plan for aggressive defence outlays

The majority of residents in Japan are opposed to the country's aggressive defence outlays, or the government's tax hike plan to finance them, a recent local media poll has shown

IANS Tokyo
Japan

Japan

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The majority of residents in Japan are opposed to the country's aggressive defence outlays, or the government's tax hike plan to finance them, a recent local media poll has shown.

About 80 per cent of respondents disapproved of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's call to finance a portion of defence spending by taxes, the survey conducted by national news agency Kyodo showed on Saturday.

The reading further expanded from the 64.9 per cent rate reported in a similar opinion poll at the end of last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Japanese government has decided to increase defence spending by more than 50 per cent to about $319 billion in five years from fiscal 2023, as part of its plans to beef up defensive capabilities.

For the year from April, non-tax revenue will be used to fund the government's defence outlays according to the budget, which is set to double from the country's long-held cap of spending equalling nearly one per cent of the country's GDP to around 2 per cent of GDP in the year starting April 2027.

According to the survey, nearly 60 per cent of respondents considered the five-year defence buildup plan "not appropriate," while 88 per cent felt that Kishida's explanation about enhancing Japan's defence was "not sufficient".

Also Read

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in India on 2-day visit

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacks 3rd minister in a month

Japan mulls over more childcare policies amid declining birthrate

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

US, Japan to hold Security Consultative Committee meet on Jan 11: Ned Price

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Expects Taliban to fulfil promise of inclusive government: Russian Minister

Australia Treasurer Chalmers warns China boom can't stop global headwinds

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Among the polled, the largest group of 48 per cent said the public cannot bear further tax burdens when asked about the main reason for the tax hikes to cover the rise in defence spending.

The country's broader five-year plan has drawn staunch criticism from the public, opposition parties and scholars, in no small part due to the plan running contrary to Japan's constitutionally-bound pacifist stance.

Regarding the country's major policy shift highlighted in its updated security documents, 76 per cent of those surveyed did not know or were not much aware of Japan's new national security strategy and related documents approved in December, which included the plan to obtain counterstrike capabilities and boost its defence spending.

The poll also revealed that nearly 60 per cent of respondents believed that possessing counterstrike capabilities would lead to an arms race with neighbouring countries.

The Kyodo survey targeted 3,000 men and women in Japan who were aged 18 years or above. The questionnaire was sent out through mail on March 7 and received 2,043 responses by April 17, of which 1,959 were considered valid.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan tax hikes

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Obesity
7 min read

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Warren Buffett
2 min read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address public meeting in Telangana on May 8

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
2 min read

India logs 2,380 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases drop to 27,212

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

VP Dhankhar arrives in Delhi after attending King Charles's coronation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

World trade data shows early signs of 'reglobalisation' across countries

Chart
4 min read

Very poor messaging: Buffett criticises US govt handling of banking crisis

Warren Buffett
2 min read

King Charles III crowned in spectacle marking a turning point for UK

king charles
7 min read

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

Mass shootings
4 min read

LIVE updates: PM Modi to hold 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru today

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon