Months after Pak floods, millions lack access to safe water, warns Unicef
Business Standard

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit Tuesday, according to Japan's NHK

Topics
Japan | Ukraine

AP  |  Kyiv 

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit Tuesday, according to Japan's NHK. Footage from the national broadcaster showed Kishida walking on the platform of a train station, escorted by a few people who appeared to be Ukrainian officials.

His visit comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian officials in Moscow, where he invited President Vladimir Putin to a summit in Beijing later this year.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 17:32 IST

