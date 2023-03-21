Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

-
-
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit Tuesday, according to Japan's NHK. Footage from the national broadcaster showed Kishida walking on the platform of a train station, escorted by a few people who appeared to be Ukrainian officials.
His visit comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian officials in Moscow, where he invited President Vladimir Putin to a summit in Beijing later this year.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 17:32 IST
