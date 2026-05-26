Quad foreign ministers unveil critical minerals, maritime security plans

Amid concerns about its future relevance, with the Donald Trump administration seeking to rebalance United States-China ties, the foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, on Tuesday sent out a message that the four-member grouping remains vibrant and that the US continues to be invested in it.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Quad foreign ministers stressed navigational freedom through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, condemned attacks on commercial shipping vessels, and opposed the imposition of tolls. They expressed serious concern about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and the militarisation of disputes.

As evidence that the Quad is delivering on its key objectives, that it is “here to stay and going strong”, the US secretary of state, along with the foreign ministers of Japan, Australia, and host India, launched new initiatives to strengthen the grouping’s cooperation in sectors spanning energy security and critical minerals.

With an eye on China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, the Quad foreign ministers also announced that the grouping will augment technology for maritime surveillance in the region, ensure the safety of undersea cables, and advance port infrastructure for key Indo-Pacific corridors, starting with building a port in Fiji.

For the Critical Minerals Initiative, the Quad partners intend to mobilise up to $20 billion in government and private-sector support to strengthen supply chains, including in mining, processing, and recycling. The Quad foreign ministers voiced “grave concerns” over “economic coercion”, in a reference to China's export control regime in the sector. China controls around 70 per cent of global rare earth mining.

On the margins of the Quad meeting, India and the US firmed up a key framework for cooperation in ensuring steady supplies of critical minerals. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed the framework “a tangible example” of the US-India strategic partnership. The framework adds to Washington’s Pax Silica initiative, which India joined in February. The US is mobilising $30 billion to secure critical minerals supply chains.

The Quad’s Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security comes amid disruptions in the supply of energy and fertilisers. Under the initiative, the Quad partners committed to working together to ensure open and stable energy markets, and resilient and diversified supply chains. Explaining the announcements on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, Rubio said 60 per cent of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific.

US Secretary of State Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, her Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chairing the meeting, attended the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday morning, following which they addressed a joint media briefing. Indian officials said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as the host, respected the preference of the visiting ministers that they would only deliver their respective statements and not take questions from the media.

However, uncertainty remained over whether India, the current chair of the grouping, will get to host the Quad Summit this year. To questions on whether the next Quad Summit could be held in a country other than India, or alongside another multilateral summit, Indian officials said the foreign ministers would decide upon the venue and date for it.

Australia is slated to take over the Quad chair from India. India was to host the Quad Summit in 2024, but it was held in September of that year in Delaware, US, since Joe Biden was in the last few months of his presidency. The summit could not take place in India in 2025.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability, and prosperity, and not target any third party. “We oppose forming exclusive groupings or engaging in bloc confrontation,” the spokesperson said.

At a media briefing in New Delhi, K Nagaraj Naidu, additional secretary in the MEA, said the Quad’s “existence is not because that we need to address a particular geography and its concerns”. He said India’s focus within the Quad has been to deliver practical projects, such as India’s assistance in the region during the Covid pandemic, its work in installing solar projects, and granting scholarships. He said the Quad is enlarging the scope of its developmental agenda.

The Indian official said the US is “very engaged” in the Quad, and its importance to the US should be seen through the prism of that country’s national security and defence strategies. He said the Quad foreign ministers have remained engaged with each other and this was their third meeting in a short span of 18 months. The Quad is here to stay, it is going strong, and its work has increased with new layers being added, Naidu said, adding that the Quad is a nimble organisation without a formal secretariat, which imparts it the flexibility to do a lot of things.

To a question on whether the US strikes on Iran were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting in the context of Quad foreign ministers stressing adherence to international rule of law, officials said that a member country’s “interpretation of rule of law” did not come up.