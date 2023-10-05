close
Sensex (0.73%)
65701.00 + 474.96
Nifty (0.61%)
19555.25 + 119.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5897.65 + 42.20
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
40087.60 + 40.10
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44228.90 + 264.85
Heatmap

Russia launches more drone attacks as Zelenksyy travels to a European forum

Ukraine's air force said that the country's air defences intercepted 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones that Russia launched at the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions

Russia Ukraine conflict

The attack came as Zelenskyy arrived in Granada in southern Spain to attend a summit of the European Political Community, which was formed in the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia targeted Ukraine with drones in another massive attack early Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Spain to rally support from Western allies at a summit of some 50 European leaders.
Ukraine's air force said that the country's air defences intercepted 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones that Russia launched at the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.
Ukrainian officials didn't immediately report any casualties of damage.
The attack came as Zelenskyy arrived in Granada in southern Spain to attend a summit of the European Political Community, which was formed in the wake of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The key for us, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defense, and there is already a basis for new agreements with partners, he said in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.
During the last winter, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy system and other vital infrastructure in a steady barrage of missile and drone attacks, triggering continuous power outages across the country. Ukraine's power system has shown a high degree of resilience and flexibility, helping alleviate the damage, but there have been concerns that Russia will again ramp up its strikes on power facilities as winter draws nearer.

Also Read

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for pledging to send F-16s for use against Russia

Russia mounts massive missile, drone attack on Ukraine after retaliation

Zelenskyy wants Putin trial for war crimes, Russia accuses US on drones

US Secy Blinken meets Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy in Kyiv; announces $1 bn aid

US officials will meet with counterparts in Mexico to talk drugs, migration

Shelling in northwest Syria kills at least 5 civilians: Emergency workers

World Teachers' Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and wishes

Nepal aims to facilitate 1 bn Hindu pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar: Min

6 wks following flooding event critical for public health monitoring: Study

Zelenskyy noted the Granada summit will also focus on joint work for global food security and protection of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, where the Russian military has targeted Ukrainian ports after Moscow's withdrawal from a United Nations-sponsored grain deal designed to ensure safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.
Ukraine, in its turn, has struck back at Russia with regular drone attacks across the border.
Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine, said Ukrainian drones attacked infrastructure facilities in several areas, resulting in power cuts.
Starovoit also said that Ukrainian forces fired artillery at the border town of Rylsk, injuring a local resident and damaging several houses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Volodymyr Zelensky Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Europe Ukraine

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon