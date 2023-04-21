close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia's air force accidentally bombs its own city 'Belgorod' near Ukraine

Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged that the explosion was caused by a weapon accidentally dropped by one of its own Su-34 bombers

AP Moscow
Russia-Ukraine War

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

When a powerful blast shook a Russian city near the border of Ukraine residents thought it was an Ukrainian attack.

But the Russian military quickly acknowledged that it was a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its own warplanes.

Belgorod, a city of 340,000 about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the border, has faced regular drone attacks that Russian authorities blame on the Ukrainian military, but the explosion late Thursday was far more powerful than anything its residents had heard before.

Witnesses reported a low hissing sound followed by a blast that made nearby apartment buildings tremble and threw a car on a store roof.

It left a 20-metre (66-foot) -wide crater in the middle of a tree-lined boulevard flanked by apartment buildings, shattering their windows, damaging several cars and injuring two residents.

A third person was later hospitalized with hypertension.

Also Read

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Ukrainian city

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Sale of meat, non-veg food banned within 10 km of Bengaluru Aero India Show

Vladimir Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war

War in Ukraine: How one year of conflict changed geopolitics and economics

Google planning to introduce generative AI that can create unique ads

Yemen's Houthis release 77 pro-govt detainees including patients & elderly

Dorsey brings Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android after losing Blue tick

Pak media watchdog starts crackdown against airing of Indian content on TV

Paramilitary group RSF announces 72-hour ceasefire in violence hit Sudan

Immediately after the explosion, Russian commentators and military bloggers were abuzz with theories about what weapon Ukraine had used for the attack.

Many called for a powerful retribution.

But about an hour later, the Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged that the explosion was caused by a weapon accidentally dropped by one of its own Su-34 bombers.

It didn't offer any further details, but military experts said the weapon likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.

In Thursday's blast, the weapon was apparently set to explode with a small delay after impact, to hit underground facilities.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said that local authorities decided to temporarily resettle residents of a nine-story apartment building near the blast while it was inspected to make sure it hadn't suffered irreparable structural damage.

The explosion in Belgorod followed the crash of a Russian warplane next to a residential building in the port city of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov that killed 15 people.

Yeysk hosts a big Russian air base with warplanes flying missions over Ukraine.

Military experts have noted that as the number of Russian military flights have increased sharply during the fighting, so have the crashes and accidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi blames legacy, policies of previous govts for corrupt ecosystem

PM Modi
2 min read

Health Min accorded with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration

coronavirus insurance
2 min read

Delhi to get more EVs as PFC sanctions Rs 633 cr loan for cabs, 3-wheelers

electric vehicles, EV
2 min read

Everything you need to know about WhatsApp's new 'Keep in Chat' feature

WhatsApp
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 may launch earlier than expected

Image credit: Samsung
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Twitter, Twitter Blue
5 min read

US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low by standards

jobless, US
2 min read

BuzzFeed to shut down its News division amid workforce reductions

BuzzFeed news
2 min read

Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

Putin
1 min read

Tesla earnings drop 20% but Elon Musk to put sales ahead of profit

Elon Musk
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon