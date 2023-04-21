close

Paramilitary group RSF announces 72-hour ceasefire in violence hit Sudan

As violence in Sudan enters day seven, the country's paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced a 72-hour ceasefire starting from Friday, Al Jazeera reported

Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
As violence in Sudan enters day seven, the country's paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced a 72-hour ceasefire starting from Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the paramilitary forces announced that the ceasefire would come into effect at 6 am (04:00 GMT) on Friday, which marks the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid ul-Fitr, amid heavy fighting with the army in the country's capital of Khartoum.

"The armistice coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr, and open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," Al Jazeera reported, citing the statement.

The conflict between Sudan's military leader and his deputy on the ruling council erupted six days ago, derailing a plan for a transition to a civilian democracy that had received international support, four years after the overthrow of the previous government by widespread protests and two years after a military coup. There have been violent clashes in Sudan for nearly six days between the country's army and a paramilitary group over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

Nearly 300 people have been killed in the past five days, according to the UN health agency.Thousands of people have fled Khartoum for safety, reported Al Jazeera.

Since the violent power struggle between the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, which is led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, broke out last weekend, there have been a number of failed ceasefires, according to Al Jazeera.

The two men previously worked together as the top military officials in Sudan.

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, was one among the well-known world figures who recently urged the combatants to respect a three-day cease-fire for Eid and permit civilians to flee to safety.

Several world powers have condemned the ongoing fighting in Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed the current developments in Sudan.

"We had a very good meeting. Most of our meeting was on the Sudan situation. We also discussed the G20, and Ukraine conflict, but essentially it was about Sudan," the EAM told ANI.

"In Sudan, the UN is trying to establish a ceasefire and that is really key because at the moment, unless there is a ceasefire and unless there are corridors, it's not safe for people really to come out," Jaishankar said.



Sudan violence

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

