S Korea's LGES in talks with Chinese firms to make low-cost EV batteries

South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) is in talks with about three Chinese suppliers to produce low-cost electric vehicle batteries for Europe, a senior executive said, with competition set to intensify after the EU slapped extra tariffs on China-built EVs.

LGES' potential partnerships come as the global EV industry is grappling with a sharp slowdown in demand, and underscore growing pressure non-Chinese battery firms face from automakers to lower prices to levels matching cheaper Chinese rivals.

France's Renault said this month that it would include lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology in its plans to mass produce EVs, choosing LGES and its Chinese rival CATL as partners to build a supply chain in Europe.



The announcement followed the European Commission's decision in June to impose an extra tariff of up to 38 per cent on EVs imported from China after a months-long anti-subsidy probe that has prompted a flurry of investment pledges by Chinese EV makers and battery firms in Europe.



"We are having talks with Chinese firms who will develop LFP cathode with us and produce them for Europe," Wonjoon Suh, leader of LGES' advanced automotive battery division, told Reuters, declining to name the companies.



"We are considering various measures, including setting up joint ventures and signing long-term supply deals," he said, adding such a partnership should help LGES lower its LFP battery manufacturing costs to levels matching its Chinese rivals in three years.



Cathode is the single most expensive element of an EV battery and accounts for about a third of the overall cost of a battery cell.



China dominates LFP cathode supplies globally and its biggest producers are Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material , Shenzhen Dynanonic, Hubei Wanrun New Energy Technology, according to battery market tracker SNE Research.



Most EV batteries today use one of two types of cathodes: nickel-based or LFP.



Nickel-based cathodes, like those used in longer-range Tesla models, are capable of storing more energy, but use costly materials. LFP cathodes, popular with Chinese EV makers like BYD, typically do not hold as much energy, but they are safer and tend to be less expensive because they use materials that are more abundant.



South Korean battery firms have focused on producing nickel-based batteries and are now expanding into LFP battery production that Chinese rivals dominate, pressured by automakers looking to expand their product lineups to more affordable models.



Suh said LGES is considering three locations - Morocco, Finland and Indonesia - to produce LFP cathodes with Chinese firms for the European market.



LGES has been discussing LFP battery supply deals with automakers in the United States, Europe and Asia. But Europe has stronger demand for affordable EV models, with the segment accounting for about half of the region's EV sales, higher than in the U.S., he said.



South Korean battery makers LGES, Samsung SDI, and SK On, had a combined 50.5 per cent share of the EV battery market in Europe in the first five months of this year, with LGES' share standing at 31.2 per cent, according to SNE Research. Chinese battery rivals had a 47.1 per cent market share in Europe, led by CATL at 34.5 per cent.



LGES has existing battery joint ventures with General Motors , Hyundai Motor, Stellantis and Honda Motor at a time when EV sales growth is slowing.



Suh said the installation of some equipment needed for expansions could be delayed for up to two years in agreement with the partners due to the demand slowdown.



He forecast EV demand would recover in about 18 months in Europe and two to three years in the United States, but would depend in part on climate policies and other regulations.



Shares of LGES closed down 1.4 per cent weighed by Tesla's weak results and underperforming a 0.6 per cent drop in the wider KOSPI market.





