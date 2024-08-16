Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 11 PLA military aircraft crossing median line in its ADIZ

Taiwan detects 11 PLA military aircraft crossing median line in its ADIZ

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels between 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.

aircraft, Military aircrafts

On Thursday, MND detected 6 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels between 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.
According to the MND, of the 13 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 11 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ),
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.
In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "13 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
On Thursday, MND detected 6 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels.
Further, Six Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

More From This Section

Protest, Hindu Protest, Bangladesh Hindu Protest

B'desh's interim govt vows swift action against people attacking minorities

JD Vance, Vance

Beyond childless cat ladies, JD Vance's long quest to encourage more births

Meta

Meta shuts CrowdTangle: Why it's bad for fight against misinformation

Istanbul earthquake

Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, worries next earthquake will be a big one

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

"6 PLA aircraft and 11 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND said on X.
This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.
Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.
So far this month, Taiwan has tracked PLA aircraft 279 times and Chinese ships 150 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.
Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Aircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

Taiwan reports increased activity of Chinese aircrafts near territory

Chinese military drill, Taiwan Chinese military drill, Taiwan

Three Chinese aircraft cross into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone

China Taiwan

22 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 18 Chinese PLA aircraft, nine naval vessels near territory

Taiwan at Olympics 2024

Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

Topics : Taiwan aircrafts Planes China air defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon