Seven injured in shooting that halted parade in US' Boston, says police

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:25 AM IST
As many as seven people were injured on Saturday morning in a shooting that halted a popular Boston parade, the police said, CNN reported.
After the shooting, the victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Two arrests were made and multiple firearms were recovered, police said.
Boston Police Sgt. Det. John Boyle earlier said the shooting occurred during the J'ouvert Parade, which is part of the city's Caribbean Carnival.
Police Commissioner Michael Cox later clarified that the violence erupted on the outskirts of the event. The parade was halted because of the shooting, which was unrelated, Cox said.
Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters: "It's always heart wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event."
"And there's no - absolutely - no excuse for something that is open to the community and part of Boston's culture and heritage to be talked about in this way because of the acts that were introduced."

According to the police, emergency calls started about 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
Cox said the shooting potentially involved "two groups having some type of altercation."
"As a result of officers responding very quickly to the scene they were able to run towards not only the gunfire but actually apply tourniquets and help to all the victims of the gunshots," Cox said, according to CNN.
Police asked anyone with video evidence or those who witnessed the shooting to contact them.
Boston's Caribbean-American Carnival is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
President of the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston, Shirley Shillingford, said: "We have no interest in having anything but peace."
"It was very, very difficult for me this morning to know that something occurred when we work … so incredibly hard to put on something that is more a family oriented event and peaceful."
The carnival's second parade is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, as per CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:25 AM IST

