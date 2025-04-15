Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vietnam's exporters scramble to fulfil order surge amid 90-day tariff pause

Vietnam's exporters scramble to fulfil order surge amid 90-day tariff pause

Businesses that had seen demand dry up just weeks ago are now overwhelmed with urgent shipment orders from US buyers

Businesses that had seen demand dry up just weeks ago are now overwhelmed with urgent shipment orders from US buyers amid 90-day tariff pause

Labourers working at garment export factory in Vietnam | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Exporters in Vietnam are rushing to meet a sudden surge in orders from the United States after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on his ‘reciprocal’ tariff plan, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. The pause has temporarily spared the country from 46 per cent duties that had threatened to upend its export-dependent industries. This is one of the highest import duties places on a country by the US.
 
Many factory owners, particularly those operating furniture and consumer goods units relocated from China, are working overtime to fulfil last-minute orders. Businesses that had seen demand dry up just weeks ago are now inundated with urgent shipments as US buyers seek to stock up ahead of any potential policy reversals by Trump.
 
 

US tariff pause sparks jump in orders

The tariff suspension has left Vietnam’s factories in a limbo. Under the earlier plan, the US announced reciprocal tariffs ranging between 10 to 50 per cent. The rates were based on the US’ trade deficit vis-a-vis its trade partners. However, even countries with which the US enjoys a trade surplus were not spared, as they were hit with a 10 per cent global baseline rate. Due to its wide trade surplus and the perception that it has become a proxy base for Chinese manufacturers avoiding direct duties, Vietnam faced one of the steepest proposed tariffs at 46 per cent. The tariffs briefly went into effect on April 9, before Trump unexpectedly announced a 90-day pause via a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
 
The temporary relief, however, has sparked a wave of front-loading, with exporters reporting a sharp jump in orders over the past few days. Some US clients are even travelling to Vietnam to fast-track deals and secure shipments within the limited window.
 

Uncertainty looms over US trade policy

The uncertainty over future trade policy has raised concerns among small and mid-sized manufacturers, many of whom had earlier moved operations from China to Vietnam during the first wave of the US-China trade war. While some businesses remain temporarily unaffected due to exemptions, fears persist that tariffs could eventually extend to their sectors.

Also Read

Xi Jinping

China will ensure stable diplomatic ties with neighbourhood: Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping calls for stronger China-Vietnam industrial ties amid trade war

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi heads to Southeast Asia to rally support amid Trump's tariff offensive

Driven by smartphone, electronics exports have reached $22.5 billion in value in the first eight months of the current financial year (FY25), a near 28% growth over the $17.66 billion electronics exports during the corresponding period of FY24. This

Govt will evaluate response if China, Vietnam resort to dumping: S Krishnan

Vietnam

Vietnam plans golden visa to draw global investors and skilled migrants

 
Trump had exempted certain sectors such as semiconductors and pharma from in his reciprocal tariff order. Since then, however, his administration and the US president himself have hinted that fresh tariffs on those sectors will be announced soon.
 
While many countries have reached out to the United States government to begin discussion over fresh trade agreements, China has responded with retaliatory measures. President Xi Jinping has also been trying to rally nations to stand against Washington’s ‘abuse’ of tariffs and ‘bullying’.
 

Vietnam seeks dialogue with US, ties with China

Meanwhile, Vietnam is reportedly lobbying the US to lower the final tariff range to between 22 and 28 per cent, and has offered concessions such as reducing tariffs on US goods. The country is also intensifying checks on transshipments and increasing scrutiny on goods potentially being routed through its ports to bypass US restrictions.
 
Vietnam also welcomed President Xi Jinping in Hanoi this week, signing dozens of cooperation deals and encouraging further Chinese investment into Vietnam. Xi will also be visiting Cambodia and Malaysia in his first international trip this year. The visit highlights Beijing’s intent to retain economic influence in the region, even as its companies diversify production bases in response to geopolitical and trade pressures. 

More From This Section

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Here is why South Korea's ex-President Yoon could face death penalty

BR Ambedkar, Amritsar BR Ambedkar statue

New York City announces April 14 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day in his honour

Google, Alphabet, Playstore

Japan orders Google to stop forcing phone makers to pre-install its apps

US China flag, US-China flag

'Rare earth limits are concerning', says White House as China halts exports

china Flag, China

US aims to 'take away Hong Kong's life': Chinese official on Trump tariffs

Topics : Donald Trump Vietnam US China trade war Trump tariffs trump tariff BS Web Reports Trump administration Trade talks import tariffs US import tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon