Software firm Amplitude lays off 99 employees, 13% of workforce globally

US-based software company Amplitude has laid off 13 per cent of its workforce, or 99 employees, amid tough macroeconomic conditions.

"On behalf of myself and the co-founders, I want to share the most difficult decision we've had to make since starting Amplitude over ten years ago. Today, we are reducing the size of our global team by 13 per cent," wrote Spenser Skates, CEO and Co-founder, in a blogpost.

"Unfortunately, we are not immune to the headwinds being faced by our customers or to the macroeconomic environment at large. After evaluating multiple options, it was clear we needed to take these steps to enable us to scale for the future, continue on our path to profitability, and ultimately deliver on our long-term vision," he added.

Of the 99 employees in total, the company said that the majority of those impacted are in the GTM organisation, with the balance coming from product development, the CFO organisation, and the people & places team.

The software firm has over 700 employees and counting, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia, according to Amplitude's website.

Under the severance package, the company announced to pay at least 16 weeks of salary in the US and the international employees will remain on the payroll until June 15, and their severance package will be consistent with regional best practices.

Also Read Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid layoffs: Report AWS upbeat on India, sees massive headroom for growth in cloud adoption Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC Unregistered devices in hybrid work increase hacking risk in India: Report AMD unveils 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors for modern data centres: Details India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia World food prices fall for 12th month running in Mar following Ukraine war Samsung cuts memory chip output, Q1 profit to drop 96% on weak demand With an eye on the Indian Ocean, China planning radar base in Sri Lanka South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korea workers

Last month, software consultancy company Thoughtworks announced to lay off nearly 500 employees, or 4 per cent of its global workforce to cut costs amid global macroeconomic conditions.

Nasdaq-listed Thoughtworks has more than 12,500 employees across 18 countries. The company also has a strong presence in India.

--IANS

shs/svn/