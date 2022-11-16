JUST IN
AMD unveils 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors for modern data centres: Details
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with ray tracing, AV1 codec, and more
Apple to give more control on iPhone's always-on display with new iOS beta
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to redefine mobile gaming, photo-taking experience
Qualcomm unveils innovator development kit to empower new developers
YouTube expands shopping features to shorts-videos amid digital ad slowdown
Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter's blue tick subscription on November 29
Digital Shakti Campaign to skill 1 mn women in 2 years on cybersecurity
Most of smartphone working on Jio 5G, rest models to be ready soon: Oppo
Emergency SOS via satellite now available on iPhone 14 lineup in US, Canada
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with ray tracing, AV1 codec, and more
Qualcomm to transform into connected chip company for intelligent edge: CEO
Business Standard

AMD unveils 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors for modern data centres: Details

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor series expands on AMD Infinity Guard, a cutting-edge set of features that offers physical and virtual layers of protection

Topics
Technology | Computer | Advanced Micro Devices

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Advanced Micro Devices, AMD
AMD

In a bid to empower modern data centres, AMD has announced the general availability of the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, with unmatched performance for critical workloads across cloud, enterprise and high performance computing.

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors bring next-generation architecture, technology, and features to the modern data centre.

Built on the "Zen 4" core, the highest performance core ever from AMD, the processors deliver leadership performance, energy efficiency and help customers accelerate data centre modernisation for greater application throughput and more actionable insights, the company said in a statement.

"Choosing the right data centre processor is more important than ever, and 4th Gen EPYC processors deliver leadership in every dimension," said Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD.

"The data centre represents the largest growth opportunity and most strategic priority for AMD, and we are committed to making AMD the partner of choice by offering the industry's broadest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing engines,: she added.

With a significantly expanded set of solutions on-track to launch from its ecosystem of partners, customers selecting 4th Gen EPYC to power their data centers can improve performance, consolidate their infrastructure, and lower energy costs.

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor series expands on AMD Infinity Guard, a cutting-edge set of features that offers physical and virtual layers of protection.

With 2X the number of encryption keys compared to previous generations, 4th Gen EPYC processors help customers keep data secure, whether it is stored locally, in the cloud, or residing in storage, said the company.

--IANS

na/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Technology

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 09:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU