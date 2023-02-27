JUST IN
Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for high blood pressure
Dr Reddy's acquires Mayne Pharma's USA prescription portfolio for $105 mn
Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal
Air India's rise to affect Emirates but we will adapt: Country head
Adani in talks for $400 mn debt against Australian coal port assets: Report
Adani-Hindenburg saga: A world tour seeks to win back debt investors' faith
Gautam Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble. Look at Vedanta
Roll of dice for agrochem companies with El Nino dampener on monsoon
TCS-BSNL deal worth $2.9 billion nears closure; GoM nod likely in March
M&A deals down 80% so far in CY2023 as buyers seek lower valuation
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for high blood pressure
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid layoffs: Report

The platform has sought to block tens of millions of fake accounts in recent months, as regulators warn of a spike in job-related frauds

Topics
LinkedIn | layoff | Scam

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California
The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California

Professional networking major LinkedIn has been hit by several state-of-the-art recruitment scams after massive tech layoffs, and fraudsters are cheating those sacked by offering them jobs that do not exist.

According to the Financial Times, phony recruitments are being run by scammers pretending to be employers on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

"There's certainly an increase in the sophistication of the attacks and the cleverness," Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn's vice president of product management, was quoted as saying in the report.

The platform has sought to block tens of millions of fake accounts in recent months, as regulators warn of a spike in job-related frauds.

Cyber security company Zscaler recently described a scam that targeted job aspirants, where fraudsters approached people through LinkedIn's direct messaging feature InMail.

"They also created Skype profiles with the picture of the real recruiter from the companies to conduct interviews as well," Deepen Desai, vice-president of security research at Zscaler, was quoted as saying.

The fraudsters are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to create profile photos that can fool human eyes very easily.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently said there were more than 92,000 job-related and business scams in 2022, with $367.4 million reported stolen.

"We see websites being set up, we see phone numbers with a seemingly professional operator picking up the phone and answering on the company's behalf. We see a move to more sophisticated deception," Rodriguez was quoted as saying.

Thousands of tech employees have lost their jobs at Big Tech and other companies in the global macroeconomic conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LinkedIn

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 12:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.